‘Miss USA’ Cheslie Kryst Tragically Dead At 30

Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and her family announced her shocking death in a heartbreaking statement on Sunday.

Cheslie Kryst tragically died on Jan. 30 after reportedly jumping from a 60-story Orion building in New York City at around 7:15 a.m. The 30-year-old, who won the title of Miss USA in 2019 and worked as a lawyer and host on EXTRA, was found dead in the street and later identified, according to The New York Post, and her family released a statement through the LEPR Agency that announced her passing later in the day.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement read. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

“As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.

EXTRA also made a statement that read, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

The Post further reported that Cheslie lived on the ninth floor of the building she apparently jumped off of, which is located at 350 W. 42nd St., and was alone when it happened. The outlet also says that she was last seen on a 29th-floor terrance.

Cheslie was a former Miss North Carolina before winning Miss USA and made quite the impression when she wore a memorable sparkly winged outfit that was a nod to late writer Maya Angelou‘s I Know Why a Caged Bird Sings for the National competition.

Just hours before she passed, Cheslie posted a gorgeous close-up photo of herself along with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️.”

We are sending comfort and healing to all those who loved her.