Cheslie Kryst’s Cause Of Death: Medical Examiner Confirms Former Miss USA Died By Suicide

Two days after Cheslie Kryst’s death, the NYC Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the 30-year-old died by suicide after falling from a New York City building.

Chelsie Kryst’s death was officially ruled a suicide on Feb. 1, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Cheslie died at the age of 30 on Jan. 30, and her autopsy was completed two days later. The Medical Examiner also confirmed that Cheslie had “multiple blunt impact injuries” after her death, according to CNN. Police had previously confirmed that Cheslie was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a “higher elevation” of a 60-story building in Manhattan.

Cheslie worked as an attorney, but was publicly best known for being crowned Miss USA in 2019. She went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant that year and finished in the top 10. Tributes have been pouring in from fellow pageant competitors who got to know and love Cheslie over the years. Recently, she’d also begun working as a correspondent for Extra.

Cheslie’s family confirmed her death with “devastation and great sorrow” on the afternoon of Jan. 30. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” the family’s statement said. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague. We know her impact will love on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

This tragedy has furthered the public conversation about mental health. Those close to Cheslie urged their social media followers to check in on their loved ones, even those who seem like they’re doing okay. “To anyone who feels that the weight is too heavy and is considering suicide, I cry out to God to bring you peace and give you the strength to ask for help,” Hannah Brown wrote. “I pray today is the day of divine intervention. You are not alone. There will be a day that won’t hurt so bad. Hope is still there.”