Cheslie Kryst: 5 Things About Miss USA 2019 Winner Dead At 30

Miss USA Chelsie Kryst allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the roof of her luxury NYC condo. Here’s everything you need to know about the late pageant winner.

Chelsie Kryst, 30, was reportedly found dead on Sunday, January 30. A woman had jumped to her death from the 60-story Orion at 350 West 42nd Street around 7:15 AM, as per the New York Post. That woman is believed to be Miss USA 2019 winner Chelsie Kryst. “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

Her cohorts at EXTRA also left a tribute in her honor. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” the statement read. Miss North Carolina was crowned the winner of the national pageant by her predecessor, Sarah Rose Summers during a live ceremony, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, on May 2, 2019, when she was just 28 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about the former Miss USA who took her own life.

1. Chelsie Was A Lawyer

Not only was Cheslie absolutely beautiful, but she was smart and successful, too. She worked at the Proyner Spruill Law Firm as an associate, with her practice concentrated in complex civil litigation. Her job required her to “represent clients in federal and state cases relating to a wide range of business disputes” and “represent municipalities in local government matters, including extensive and complex reviews of policies and procedures for programs funded by grants for federal government,” according to her firm’s website.

2. Chelsie Was Well-educated.

Cheslie attended the University of South Carolina Honors College, where she received her Bachelor’s degree and graduated cum laude. She went on to obtain her Master’s and Juris Doctorate from Wake Forest University.

3. Chelsie Volunteered For A Number Of Positions In Her Community.

Cheslie has shown off her charitable side over the years as a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas, where she serves on the Board of Directors. She was also a volunteer at Dress for Success Charlotte, a Millennial Advisory Board Member at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, and a member of the Ayscue Professionalism Award Committee for the Mecklenburg County Bar.

4. Chelsie Was A Division I Athlete.

While completing her undergraduate degree at the University of South Carolina, Cheslie competed on the track and field team. She holds a spot in the school’s top 10 record book for the triple jump.

5. Chelsie Came From A Big Family

Cheslie is survived by FIVE siblings and has been open about how supportive her family has been to her throughout her entire Miss USA journey.