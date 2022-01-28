See Pics

Kim Kardashian Catches Rays In Hot Pink Bikini As She ‘Spams Vacay Pics’ On IG

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian absolutely slayed in a series of photos where she soaked in the sun during a tropical getaway!

Is it hot in here? Kim Kardashian got out of the cold and into the warmth with a series of sexy vacation photos on Friday January 28. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder was totally stunning in a series of bikini pictures, taken during a recent tropical getaway, where she looked absolutely radiant! Kim posed in a series of pictures, where she rocked a sexy, bright pink bikini, while sunbathing.

Other than the bathing suit, Kim also sported a huge pair of reflective sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was also glowing, as she laid on her lounger and showed off her toned physique! Kim did hint that the pictures weren’t that recent in her caption. “still spamming vacay pics,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Naturally, plenty of Kim’s friends and family hyped her up and complimented the stunning pictures. Her sister Khloé left a comment that simply said, “Oh my soul.” La La Anthony also referenced Kim’s comment on one of her sexy photos, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that Lala wasn’t “playing fair” in a sexy sheer skirt. “Yesterday u said I wasn’t playing fair so what do u call this today Kimberly?” Lala quipped, before including a few fire and heart-eye emojis. 

As she pointed out in the caption, these weren’t the only sexy vacation photos that Kim took! She also posted a series of photos of herself hanging out on the beach in a black SKIMS top, along with a matching bikini bottom on January 25. Before that, she posted a series of herself in yet another look, where she rocked a bright blue bikini, while catching some rays.

While Kim has gotten plenty of sunshine and bathing suit photos in recently, she’s also been spotted in more casual clothing with her latest beau Pete Davidson on a few occasions. Most recently, the hot couple were spotted in matching black hoodies, as they stepped out for a romantic date night.

 