See Pics

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Sexy Black Bikini Bottoms & A SKIMS Top On The Beach — Photos

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous pics of herself looking at home and confident on a beach while wearing her figure-flattering and stylish outfit.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is looking better than ever in her latest summery-looking photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a long-sleeved black top from her own brand SKIMS and matching black bikini bottoms while walking around the beach. She had her long locks down and wet and added black gloves and sunglasses to her epic look.

“long time no sea 🌊 🐚,” Kim captioned the pics before her fans responded with kind words. “A lovely sight,” one fan wrote while another called the photos a “masterpiece.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and red hearts to show off their love for the beauty’s snapshots.

Before she wowed with her beach post, Kim got attention for attending an art show in an eye-catching long black leather coat with nothing underneath. She also wore matching pointy shoes and sunglasses as her long hair was pulled back into an up do. Her confident strut while her hands were in her pockets proved she’s comfortable in the spotlight and definitely knows how to work it!

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian walking on a beach during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

When Kim’s not turning heads by herself, she’s doing so with her new beau Pete Davidson, 28. After working together on Saturday Night Live, the good-looking stars have been seen out and about with each other several times and aren’t afraid to show off PDA, like holding hands, whenever they feel like it. Although they haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship on social media, the two seem very happy whenever they’re around each other.

Kim’s romance with Pete started less than a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44. The former lovebirds’ split went public in Feb. and although it initially seemed to be going well, the rapper has recently been opening up about some struggles they’re having while co-parenting their four kids. He claims he wasn’t invited to their daughter Chicago‘s recent birthday party and a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim didn’t feel the need to invite him now that their marriage is over.

“Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together,” the source explained before adding that “Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent.”