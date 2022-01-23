See Pic

Kim Kardashian Is Oiled Up In Sexy Blue Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun – Photo

Kim Kardashian
Philippe Blet/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kim Kardashian is making waves as she showed off her body all oiled up in a blue bikini as she worked on her tan.

Kim Kardashian sizzled in the sun as she laid outside to catch some rays. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a bright blue string bikini and lounged on a white towel for a pic posted to her Instagram that was taken at an angle that flattered her curves and toned abs. Her stunning body was all oiled up to ensure that she would get the most perfect tan.

She simply captioned her post with a wave emoji, knowing that she was making some waves on her fans’ feeds with this sexy pic. The reality TV star has been working out to maintain her stunning figure and it certainly shows. She recently modeled an adorable pink workout set with a pink tank top and matching leggings on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder also showed off her bikini body while modeling for her sister Khloe Kardashian’s clothing. She rocked a black bikini as she posed on the beach and showed off her sand-covered legs. Fans think that she had a secret message for her new love interest, Pete Davidson, in this steamy Instagram post. She captioned the post, “Beach 🅿️arty” and fans couldn’t help but notice that she emphasized the first initial of her new boo’s first name.

Kim seems to be thriving in her new relationship with the SNL star following her split from Kanye West. Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with KanyePete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian’s Butt: Photos Of The Reality Star’s Most Famous Feature Through The Years

Kim Kardashian West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Alexander McQueen Same Outfit as catwalk model *10431326k
Kim Kardashian West9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Arrivals, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019Wearing Burberry
Kim Kardashian West45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019Wearing Versace

The rapper, however, doesn’t seem to be handling the breakup as well. Even though he has been romantically linked to Julia Foxhe isn’t likely going to be showing any support for his ex-wife’s new relationship anytime soon. In fact, he recently dissed the comedian in a track, threatening to beat him up. Pete didn’t let it shake him at all, in fact, he reportedly thinks it’s “hilarious.”

 