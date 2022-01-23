Kim Kardashian Is Oiled Up In Sexy Blue Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun – Photo

Kim Kardashian is making waves as she showed off her body all oiled up in a blue bikini as she worked on her tan.

Kim Kardashian sizzled in the sun as she laid outside to catch some rays. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a bright blue string bikini and lounged on a white towel for a pic posted to her Instagram that was taken at an angle that flattered her curves and toned abs. Her stunning body was all oiled up to ensure that she would get the most perfect tan.

She simply captioned her post with a wave emoji, knowing that she was making some waves on her fans’ feeds with this sexy pic. The reality TV star has been working out to maintain her stunning figure and it certainly shows. She recently modeled an adorable pink workout set with a pink tank top and matching leggings on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder also showed off her bikini body while modeling for her sister Khloe Kardashian’s clothing. She rocked a black bikini as she posed on the beach and showed off her sand-covered legs. Fans think that she had a secret message for her new love interest, Pete Davidson, in this steamy Instagram post. She captioned the post, “Beach 🅿️arty” and fans couldn’t help but notice that she emphasized the first initial of her new boo’s first name.

Kim seems to be thriving in her new relationship with the SNL star following her split from Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

The rapper, however, doesn’t seem to be handling the breakup as well. Even though he has been romantically linked to Julia Fox, he isn’t likely going to be showing any support for his ex-wife’s new relationship anytime soon. In fact, he recently dissed the comedian in a track, threatening to beat him up. Pete didn’t let it shake him at all, in fact, he reportedly thinks it’s “hilarious.”