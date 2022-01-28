Cher Sings ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Song In Tribute To Betty White After Her Death — Watch

Cher thanks Betty White for being a friend in her wholesome tribute to the late comedian in the upcoming NBC special ‘Celebrating Betty White.’

Cher, 75, joins the list of many celebrities to honor the great late Betty White and she did it in her own unique way. The iconic singer gave her rendition of “Thank You For Being A Friend” from Golden Girls, the show which Betty starred as Rose in for seven years. To make the tribute even more special, the “In His Kiss” singer performed the number on the Golden Girls sound stage.

“Every Friend is Golden,” she wrote simply in the tweet. Her performance will be featured in NBC’s special honoring the comedian titled Celebrating Betty White. The special has a long list of star-studded appearances including President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Joel McHale and more.

Betty White died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday of natural causes. Even in her last days, the actress was happy as her assistant uploaded the last known picture of her, and of course, she wore her iconic red lipstick as she beamed at the camera. Additionally, the same assistant told Carol Burnett that the comedian’s last word was “Alan,” the name of her late husband.

The late Hot in Cleveland star’s life will be honored in a private funeral, as she would’ve wanted. However, plenty of stars have already publicly paid tribute to the iconic actress. Ryan Reynolds left a heartfelt message on Twitter, writing, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Sandra Bullock told Variety. in a statement. It’s clear the late Pound Puppies actress will be missed by many.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl airs on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10/9c on NBC.