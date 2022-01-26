‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Michael Admits Jasmina’s Mom Is ‘Terrifying’

Michael gets grilled by Jasmina’s mom in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Married At First Sight.’ Jasmina’s mom doesn’t hesitate to tell Michael her concerns.

Michael sits down to have lunch with Jasmina, her mother, and her sister in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 26 episode of Married At First Sight. It’s Michael and Jasmina’s first official day as husband and wife. Jasmina’s mom, Kimberly, admits she’s feeling “slightly more comfortable” with the whole Married At First Sight process.

However, Kimberly says she’s always going to be “cautious” when it comes to her daughter. “Jasmina has seen an example of a marriage that is successful and one that has failed. She was young when she experienced divorce,” Kimberly explains to Michael.

Jasmina’s mom asks Michael about the examples of marriage he’s had in his life. Michael reveals that his mother and father were never married. He was raised by his mom, grandmother, and aunts. “That’s concerning and it’s exciting,” Kimberly says.

Michael wants to make sure he has all of his bases covered, so he asks Kimberly about any other concerns she wants to talk about. “To be honest, it’s always been her [Jasmina’s] safety,” Kimberly tells Michael.

Michael is well aware this wasn’t always going to be an easy road, but Jasmina’s mom is very intimidating. “My mother-in-law is terrifying,” Michael admits. “I can just see it in her face. I can see it in her eyes, which I understand. She’s handing her daughter off to a complete stranger. I know it’s going to take some time, but I want to prove to her that I am a good guy.”

Jasmina works as an early childhood education teacher. After failed relationships, Jasmina is ready to settle down. Michael has been on all of the dating apps, but he hasn’t been able to find his soulmate. He wants a wife and a family, so he decided to sign up for MAFS after a heart-to-heart with his sister. Will Jasmina and Michael stay together? Time will tell! Married At First Sight season 14 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.