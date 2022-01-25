Laura Ingraham Recreates Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ Impression Of Her & Shades Biden

During the Jan. 24 episode of her Fox News show, Laura Ingraham imitated Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her and mocked the ‘SNL’ host, Joe Biden and more during the bit.

Kate McKinnon’s spot-on Laura Ingraham impression was part of the Jan. 22 episode of Saturday Night Live, and Laura made sure to let Kate know that she caught wind of it. During the Jan. 24 episode of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Laura responded to Kate’s impression of her. Rather than just make a statement, though, Laura actually mocked Kate’s bit by recreating the comedian’s impression herself. The Fox News host imitated Kate’s tone and inflections, and threw some jabs at the Democrats.

“Now there’s a reason I like Kate McKinnon,” Laura joked. “I have so much respect for her as a talent. She’s so even-handed in her political commentary. But seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, little Petey B and the squad, on a near daily basis. I mean, I think this is kind of comedy gold, don’t you?”

Laura then retracted back to her actual voice and sarcastically added, “I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me because she’s kind of fun. She’s very even-handed in her political humor. People say she doesn’t make fun of the other side. I’m sure she does. Oh, wait, they’re telling me she doesn’t. Oh, she has to!” The political commentator then jokingly offered to come on SNL herself to do an impression of Nancy Pelosi on the show. “I’ll do an impression of Pelosi for free,” she said. “I’m a member of SAG, but I’ll do it for free.”

At the end of the segment, Laura chuckled to make sure everyone knew she was in on the joke, and then she continued on with another interview. Overall, though, people on Twitter were not impressed at Laura’s comedy attempt. “The best part of this is Kate McKinnon absolutely hit the mark and Laura Ingraham isn’t doing herself any favors by calling attention to it,” one person wrote. Another added, “Kate McKinnon is a comedian. Laura Ingraham is a joke.” Laura’s imitation of Kate came following the Jan. 22 episode of SNL, where Kate led the cold open with a sketch mocking Laura and The Ingraham Angle.