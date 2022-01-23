Kanye West’s $400K Custom Mercedes-Benz Mini Van: See Photos Of TVs, Red Seats & More

Kanye West is riding in style with a custom Mercedes-Benz minivan that is more like a mini luxury house with TVs, reclining swivel chairs and state of the art sound system

Kanye West goes all out with everything and that includes his custom Mercedes-Benz minivan. The van, exclusively sold by RD Wittington’s Wires Only in LA, is astonishingly worth over $400k. While the exterior looks like your average minivan, the interior is one-of-a-kind. The van is decked out with seven reclining leather seats with tray tables that look more like the kind you’d find in a private jet rather than a car. This model comes in a wide variety of fun-colored seats including blue and orange but Ye’s are reportedly red, as per TMZ.

The technology in the van is just as stunning as its aesthetic. There are multiple TVs throughout the van which are supplemented by a near recording studio-level sound system and speakers. If anyone can make a minivan cool, this is just proof that the “Stronger” rapper is that person.

While a minivan is a perfect car for a dad, it seems he may be on the outs with his kids. The Yeezy founder reportedly was not invited to his daughter Chicacgo West’s fourth birthday party. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he told TMZ on the day of the party. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

The “Praise God” rapper put his detective skills to use though and was able to find the address of the party, thanks to Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star reportedly doesn’t hold it against the two for including him, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he wasn’t invited because “he’s no longer a part of the family.”

While his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has moved on to Pete Davidson, he has found his own happiness with Julia Fox. However, a separate source told HollywoodLife that they can’t help but feel like he’s “having a hard time believing that Kanye is really over Kim and has completely moved on and “that Julia is a distraction for him to try and get over Kim.” “Just because Kim has [moved on] doesn’t mean they handle things the same way,” the source added.