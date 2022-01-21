Teri Hatcher Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In Her 40s While Using A Sperm Donor

Teri Hatcher is detailing the difficult process she went through trying for a second child during a recent TV appearance.

Actress Teri Hatcher wanted to have a second child, but the process proved to be unsuccessful. While co-hosting E!’s Daily Pop show on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Desperate Housewives star, 57, revealed she tried using a sperm donor for the pregnancy, but it didn’t end up working out.

“I tried to have a second child by myself, and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately,” she stated, adding that although the situation didn’t work out for her, using a sperm donor can be “fun.”

“Because you pick out literally, ‘Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?’” she explained. “It’s very interesting when you think about it that way.”

Teri, who shares 24-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney with ex-husband Jon Tenney whom she divorced in 2003 after nine years of marriage, spoke to PEOPLE in 2019 about her extended period of singledom. “There is a difference between being lonely and being alone,” she said at the time. “I have been single for a very long time, but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that.”

The Supergirl actress went on to say it “doesn’t have to be depressing” to consider women who don’t remarry after getting divorced. “Many women are not just surviving alone, they’re thriving. They’re empowered, they’re making money, they’re being healthy, they’re traveling,” she told the outlet. “You are allowed to be proud of your life when you’re not part of a couple.”

Back in May 2021, Teri shared some stunning photos and video to her Instagram to congratulate daughter Emerson on graduating from Brown University in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The class of #2020 is primed to be more resilient than most, making lemonade from lemons, with an eye for what is truly important,” the caption read. “After the virtual & moving ceremony this morning, I dry my tears, blow my nose and toast to all your hard work and the great things I see in your future. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone! I love you so much!!!#proudmama #BrownU #brown2020 #EverTrue”