Shawn Mendes Stumbles Down Runyon Canyon In LA After Flexing Shirtless — Watch

Shawn Mendes took a bit of a fall while flexing shirtless on a recent hike in LA. Watch the hilarious (and hot!) video here.

Watch yourself! Shawn Mendes took a hilarious tumble while hiking out on Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles, California on Friday, posting a video of his stumble down the hill. In the first shot of the series of two posts, the “Stiches” singer posed on the West Coast hiking trail, showing off his handsome, fit figure shirtless with only black shorts and sneakers for the outing.

The second part showed a clip of the Canadian native flexing those impressive muscles, but then taking a tumble on the hill in the process! Although he suffered from an embarrassing tumble, he still took it all in stride, laughing with his friends who filmed the clip and pairing the moment with John Mayer‘s song “Gravity.”

It’s pretty common to see a Shirtless Shawn, as fans got another slew of hot photos recently when the singer took in some Miami, Florida rays. Fans got another treat from that outing as well, as Shawn, 23, and his former flame Camila Cabello, 24, were spotted together walking their dog, Tarzan, in Miami on January 6 — nearly two months after they decided to call it quits.

Since then, fans have definitely gone into a frenzy of speculation — could they be getting back together? Although neither one of the singers has spoken out about what went down during their brief rendezvous, a source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the real deal was behind their Miami meetup. “Shawn wanted to see Camila when she was in Miami. He only had a few days left in Miami and it’s been so long since they came face to face,” our source shared.

Moreover, Camilla just left some flirty messages on her former beau’s Instagram on Jan. 20. It all went down when Shawn took to social media to share a 12-second clip of new music he is working on. The “Something Big” singer captioned the post, “y’all dig this?” Not only did a bevy of his over 66 million followers like the post, his ex commented, “Ur crazy wildcat.” We’ll be tuning in to see if any more flirtations or outings occur!