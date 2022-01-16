‘Joe Biden’ Blames Omicron On New ‘Spider-Man’ Film & Escapes To Multiverse On ‘SNL’

James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden urged Americans to ‘stop seeing Spider-Man’ to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden had one goal during the cold open on Saturday Night Live: stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home to prevent the spread of Omicron. Johnson’s Biden was convinced that the hit film — which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya — was responsible for the massive spread of the virus. “Think about it,” he said on the January 15 episode. “When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th. Stop seeing Spider-Man,” he urged.

And now, a message from President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Q8TglFNBlF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

The variant was spreading rapidly in mid-December, so perhaps Johnson’s Biden had a point. In fact, SNL was also majorly affected by COVID on the final episode of 2021, forcing the series to cancel its live sketches and audience (Tom Hanks was a last minute addition to the Paul Rudd hosted episode, alongside Tina Fey who filled in for Colin Jost). Johnson’s Biden went on to make some additional suggestions to reporters and Americans. “See anything else,” he added. “I saw the first half hour of House of Gucci. That’s more than enough movie for anyone,” referencing Lady Gaga and Adam Driver‘s film.

A reporter then suggested that perhaps there was another version of Biden in the “multi-verse” that “wants people” to see the movie. In the MCU, a multi-verse concept exists — which is how previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were able to appear in the latest film with Tom Holland.

“Finally, a good question!” Johnson’s Joe explained. It turns out the concept had crossed his mind “I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I’ve consulted with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange [played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the films]. As far as I can tell there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me,” he added.

“One of them is a Joe Biden that lost to [former president Donald] Trump. That Biden hosts a show on CNBC called ‘T-birds, Tacos and Trains.’ And then there’s a third Joe Biden that was the greatest president in history. My approval ratings are sky high, I’m actually supported by my own party, and I understand the show Euphoria,” he went on. Turns out one of the Joe’s was Pete Davidson from the “real universe” with a message for Johnson’s: that his universe was going to be destroyed!

“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete’s Joe, rocking futuristic sunglasses and a blazer with nothing underneath, urged. “This world is maybe more fun for him,” Pete added.