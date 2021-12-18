Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening.

Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.

“I am not alone — isn’t that right Tina?” Tom announced as Tina walked out. “I am here, and this is not the smallest audience I have performed for as I have done improv in a Macy’s,” she hilariously joked, wearing her signature black glasses. “Tina, another five timer…thank you for joining me. As you know I started the five timers club…” the Cast Away actor went off, as Tina interjected: “Oh, like you started COVID?” Notably, Tom was the first public figure to be diagnosed with the virus in March 2020 alongside his wife Rita Wilson.

“Tonight, we plan to welcome Paul Rudd to the club and we are not going to let this stop us,” Tom then declared, as Paul made his entrance. “Thank you for coming! I’m extremely disappointed,” the Ant-Man actor said to the pair. In an effort to cheer Paul up, Tom reminded the former Friends actor that we was just named “most sexist man of the year” by PEOPLE magazine. “Uh, sexiest,” Paul then clarified.

m”Well we had a whole show planned,” Paul said, alluding to the news of several actors testing positive for the virus before going to air. As a result of the Omicron variant, NBC cancelled the scheduled in-studio audience for the evening just hours before taping. “I can’t believe I’m not going to get my five timer jacket,” he said, clearly let down — but it turns out, Kenan Thompson — the “longest tenured cast member” had the memento ready to go!

“Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times!” Kenan hilariously said as he handed the stitched velvet robe to Paul — prompting Tom to tease a “special message” that was recorded just for Paul ahead of tonight’s episode! Comic legends Martin Short and Steve Martin then appeared virtually — only, it turns out Steve didn’t quite know Paul’s name, forcing Tom to dub his own voice over. “Oh, it’s Martin Short…you remember the five-timers club right?” he said to the Canadian-born icon, who explained he had only actually hosted three times.