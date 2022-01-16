Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Bond Over Weekend Trip To Brentwood Farmer’s Market — Photos

Ben Affleck loaded up on some fresh goodies at his local farmer’s market with son Samuel in tow.

Ben Affleck, 49, his son Samuel Garner Affleck, 9, bonded on a weekend outing to the Farmer’s Market! The Argo actor sported his favorite red-and-blue flannel button down (also once worn by partner Jennifer Lopez on a returning flight to Los Angeles) for the excursion, which took place on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Brentwood.

Ben matched the shirt with a crimson colored t-shirt underneath, swapping out his usual jeans for a olive green pair of cargo pants. It appeared that the Oscar winner was in need of some fruit, as a large number of oranges could be seen in one bag, along with dark colored avocados. Samuel opted for a baby blue golf shirt and a dark gray pair of sweatpants that featured a rainbow colored ice cream cone on the left hand side. He finished the weekend look with a pair of black sneakers, along with a protective black face mask.

J.Lo and her daughter Emme Muniz, 13, were also spotted out over the weekend as they went shopping at The Grove shopping mall. The “Marry Me” singer sweetly held the teenager’s hand as they checked out various shops at the famed outdoor complex, seemingly taking a call at one point. As always, Jennifer looked ultra stylish in a long denim patchwork skirt, paired with a chunky beige turtleneck. Meanwhile, Emme channeled the 1990s with her oversized crewneck sweatshirt, loose fitting jeans and converse sneakers.

Since rekindling their romance in April 2021, Ben and J.Lo quickly introduced each other to their kids with exes Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony! Ahead of Christmas, Bennifer and their brood were spotted doing some last minute shopping on Dec. 19 in the Beverly Hills area. Ben’s mother Chris Anne was also present for a visit, spending time quality time with her grandkids Samuel, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 16. Ben was once-again wearing for his fave plaid shirt for the family outing, while Jennifer looked stylish in a black crop top and long necklace. At one point, Ben was also spotted spending some one on one time with J.Lo’s son Max!