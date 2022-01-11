Demi Lovato Shows Off Intense New Ear Piercing After Debuting Wild Scalp Tattoo

The ‘Dancing With The Devil’ singer debuted their brand new industrial piercing to go with their spider tattoo.

Demi Lovato got a serious new piercing, that they showed off on their Instagram Story on Monday January 10. The 29-year-old singer — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — got an industrial piercing in one of their ears, shortly after debuting a scary, cool new tattoo of a giant spider on the side of their head. The Tell Me You Love Me popstar revealed the new piercing and tagged Daniel Ruiz as the piercer who gave her the new jewelry.

The singer sported a plain, black beanie and turned their head to give a just a glimpse of the new piercing. The stud at the end of Demi’s earlobe was visible and the bar going across their cartilage. Hopefully it didn’t hurt too much, but either way the brand new piercing looked great.

The Disney alum had debuted their fresh new tattoo of a spider, by famed artist Dr. Woo, on Saturday January 8. It was on the side of their head right above their right ear, along with an all new haircut, with the sides of their head buzzed extra short, along with the super short haircut, which Demi debuted on Christmas.

The buzzcut, tattoo and piercing aren’t the only changes that Demi has made recently. The singer recently completed another round of rehab treatment on January 8. While the singer identified as “California Sober” (abstaining from certain substances, but still drinking alcohol and using marijuana) in an April 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they revealed that they had gone completely sober in a December Instagram Story. “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” they wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

The new piercing and ink aren’t the only great looks that Demi has served up in recent months. They rocked a furry green coat, as they attended their pal Paris Hilton’s post-wedding carnival celebration, and speaking of Paris’ wedding, Demi also helped her friend celebrate her special day with an incredible performance of “I Will Always Love You.”