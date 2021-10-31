Former Couple Joe Jonas & Demi Lovato Reunite At Halloween Party 14 Years After ‘Camp Rock’

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato threw it back to 2007, posing for a selfie after they ran into each other at a Halloween party. See the sweet reunion.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Demi Lovato, 29, proved it’s a small world when they ran into each other at a party over the Halloween weekend. The former Disney stars, who met in 2007 on the set of Camp Rock, posed for a rare selfie together at the Los Angeles event on October 30. They were all smiles in the pic, which they each shared to their IG stories with a purple love heard emoji, and fans are obsessed!

Joe Jonas shares photo with Demi Lovato at a Halloween party. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/suiJHdi9yM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2021

The pair went public with their relationship in March 2010, but called it quits after three months of dating. Joe said in a statement at the time, “Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one. I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to break up but I love her as a friend. She’s been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her.”

Flash forward 10 years, Demi told Harper’s Bazaar that they were not in contact with Joe. At the time of the interview, the singer said Miley Cyrus was the only fellow Disney alum they stayed in touch with them. Nevertheless, it seems the pair are on good terms! And if the sweet reunion wasn’t nostalgic enough, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker continued with the early 2000s theme alongside his wife Sophie Turner, 25, as they recreated costumes from the 2004 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie!

Joe took on the role of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flick, while Sophie dressed as Isabella, played by Hilary Duff. He kept it cool in a black top under and a black long-sleeved button-down shirt, black leather pants, black boots, and a microphone headset as Sophie wore green ensemble. It featured a train section, fishnet tights, black boots and her own thin microphone headset.