See Pic

Former Couple Joe Jonas & Demi Lovato Reunite At Halloween Party 14 Years After ‘Camp Rock’

demi
Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen shows off her hourglass figure in black lingerie as she heads to a Halloween party in Bel Air. 31 Oct 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA800945_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato threw it back to 2007, posing for a selfie after they ran into each other at a Halloween party. See the sweet reunion.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Demi Lovato, 29, proved it’s a small world when they ran into each other at a party over the Halloween weekend. The former Disney stars, who met in 2007 on the set of Camp Rock, posed for a rare selfie together at the Los Angeles event on October 30. They were all smiles in the pic, which they each shared to their IG stories with a purple love heard emoji, and fans are obsessed!

The pair went public with their relationship in March 2010, but called it quits after three months of dating. Joe said in a statement at the time, “Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one. I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to break up but I love her as a friend. She’s been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her.”

Flash forward 10 years, Demi told Harper’s Bazaar that they were not in contact with Joe. At the time of the interview, the singer said Miley Cyrus was the only fellow Disney alum they stayed in touch with them. Nevertheless, it seems the pair are on good terms! And if the sweet reunion wasn’t nostalgic enough, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker continued with the early 2000s theme alongside his wife Sophie Turner, 25, as they recreated costumes from the 2004 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie!

demi
Demi and Joe in Camp Rock. Image: Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Clever Halloween Costumes Worn By Celebrities: Sarah Hyland, Katy Perry & More

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Lara Spencer dresses up as Royal Baby and gets pushed by Royal guards at Good Morning America's Halloween special in New York City. Pictured: Lara Spencer Ref: SPL879374 311014 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katy Perry goes to Kate Hudson Halloween party dressed as a Flaming Hot Cheetos Pictured: Katy Perry goes to Kate Hudson Halloween party dressed as a Flaming Hot Cheetos Ref: SPL879116 311014 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Joe took on the role of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flick, while Sophie dressed as Isabella, played by Hilary Duff. He kept it cool in a black top under and a black long-sleeved button-down shirt, black leather pants, black boots, and a microphone headset as Sophie wore green ensemble. It featured a train section, fishnet tights, black boots and her own thin microphone headset.