See Pics

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Back To The 2000s As Paolo & Isabella From ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’

HEDO / BACKGRID
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen shows off her hourglass figure in black lingerie as she heads to a Halloween party in Bel Air. 31 Oct 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA800945_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner paid tribute to Hilary Duff, who played Isabella, and Yani Gellman, who played Paolo, in ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie,’ by dressing up like the characters for Halloween.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 25, turned heads this Halloween weekend when they stepped out as two of the most memorable characters of the 2004 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie! The Jonas Brothers singer took on the role of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flick, while the actress dressed as Isabella, played by Hilary Duff, and they were photographed in their epic outfits while out and about this weekend. Joe wore a black top under a black long-sleeved button-down shirt, black leather pants, black boots, and a microphone headset as Sophie wore a white sleeveless dress under a neon green train section, fishnet tights, black boots and her own thin white microphone headset.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in their Halloween costumes. (HEDO / BACKGRID)

The lovebirds were all smiles as they walked outside while enjoying the holiday and Sophie showed off reddish hair that was pulled partly back. They held hands throughout the night and looked as comfortable as could be while making lasting impressions with their costume choices.

In addition to getting their photos taken while out, Joe and Sophie took to their Instagram pages to share a photo of the two of them posing in their looks along with Olivia De Jonge. “Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?” Joe wrote in his caption while Sophie’s caption read, “Sing to me Paolo.”

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner -- Photos Of The Gorgeous Couple

Los Angeles, CA - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend a friend's Halloween party wearing matching headsets.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting dad Joe Jonas and his daughter Willa enjoyed dom father-daughter time playing by the water in Miami Beach this morning.Pictured: Joe JonasBACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner and daughter Willa pictured at a Soho eatery this afternoon in Manhattan.Pictured: Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas as Paolo and Sophie Turner as Isabella. (HEDO / BACKGRID )

Since Joe and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas have an awesome history with Disney, which produced the Lizzie McGuire series and movie, when it comes to their career, it’s not too surprising that he would choose a Halloween costume that praises one of the channel’s productions.

In addition to getting attention for his costume, Joe also got attention when he reunited his Camp Rock co-star and fellow singer Demi Lovato. He shared a photo of the happy moment to his Instagram story along with a purple heart.