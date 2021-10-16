See Pic

Joe Jonas Looks Buff For A Shirtless Day At The Beach With Adorable Daughter Willa – Photos

Joe Jonas
VEM / MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting dad Joe Jonas and his daughter Willa enjoyed dom father-daughter time playing by the water in Miami Beach this morning. Pictured: Joe Jonas BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner and daughter Willa pictured at a Soho eatery this afternoon in Manhattan.Pictured: Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and baby Willa eat lunch at Sarabeth's in New York City. Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5262410 011021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Joe Jonas sweetly took little Willia for a dip in the cool ocean water! The 1-year-old looked adorable in a rainbow swimsuit.

Joe Jonas, 32, enjoyed some daddy-daughter time with his 1-year-old daughter Willa! The singer was spotted at Miami Beach on Friday, Oct. 15, along with a female friend. The Jonas Brothers singer looked fitter than ever as he opted to go shirtless, soaking up the sunshine on the clear and bright day. His tattoo collection was on full display as he rocked just a pair of black swim shorts and a matching baseball cap.

Joe Jonas and daughter Willa enjoyed a day at Miami Beach. (VEM / MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID)

The doting dad took Willa up to the cool water for a little dip, keeping her face shielded from harmful UV rays with a denim bucket hat. He crouched into the water as he played with Willa, who was held by a friend in the group. He then picked up the 1-year-old, who looked so cute in a rainbow colored swimsuit, as they went for a walk along the sandy shore.

Joe and wife Sophie Turner, 25, became first-time parents in July 2020, a year after tying the knot at the gorgeous Château de Tourreau in France. The cute family of three have been regularly spotted out-and-about in both Los Angeles, and more recently, New York City (notably, Joe hails from New Jersey, while Sophie is British). Just two weeks ago, they made their way through the trendy Tribeca neighborhood as Sophie held onto Willa while Joe pushed the empty stroller. The 1-year-old looked so cute in a beige dress, along with matching pants and cheetah shoes.

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Timeline -- Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Mar 2020
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

Joe has previously gushed that his baby girl is “gorgeous” in rare comments about his family. “[Parenthood] been amazing,” Joe said May 4 on CBS This Morning, crediting the COVID-19 pandemic for allowing him to spend more time at home. “[The pandemic has allowed for] forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don’t think I’ll get back, so I’m so thankful and grateful,” he also added.