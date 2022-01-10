Interview

Lily James Talks ‘Freeing’ Experience Playing Pamela Anderson: ‘I Hated Taking The Costume Off’

lily james pamela anderson
Hulu/Shutterstock
Lily James heads to the set of 'Pam & Tommy' wearing a platinum blonde wig and flirty white dress in Los Angeles, California. The British actress who is playing Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu series, was heading back to set after lunch. Onlookers caught a glimpse of her white minidress but the 32-year-old mostly covered up in a black robe and stayed comfortable in a pair of Nike slides. She stars opposite Sebastian Stan, who plays Tommy Lee in the hotly anticipated drama, which focuses on the Hollywood duo's sex tape scandal. Pictured: Lily James Ref: SPL5225013 030521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James looks identical to Pamela Anderson as she gets ready to shoot another scene for 'Pam and Tommy' in L.A. this afternoon. Pictured: Lily James BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into the characters of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee for the new Hulu show "Pam and Tommy." The couple shot a bedroom scene at a house in Los Angeles. James was seen walking around in a bathrobe while Stan walked around shirtless showing off tattoos that match the Motley Crue drummers.Pictured: Lily JamesBACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James hides from the cameras dressed as Pamela Anderson on the set of 'Baywatch' while filming a scene for 'Pam and Tommy' in Malibu. Pictured: Lily James BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Rebels4Causes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

Lily James said it was ‘liberating’ transforming into Pamela Anderson for new series Pam & Tommywhere Lily stars as the Baywatch babe opposite Sebastian Stan as Pamela’s real-life lover, rocker Tommy Lee.

For Lily James, 32, playing the iconic Pamela Anderson required an iconic transformation. From the breathy voice to the bust to the iconic blonde hair, Lily is unrecognizable as the bombshell in a trailer for the series…and according to her, embodying Pamela’s look was “freeing.”

Lily told Porter that before taking on the iconic role, she’d “never done anything where I look very different from myself before,” and “never worked so hard” to prepare for a film. But after this experience, she said she’s excited to continue seeking out similar roles, sharing that the transformation made her feel brave. “Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” Lily said.

lily james pamela anderson
Lily James spent up to five hours in makeup each to transform into Pamela Anderson for a new series. (Hulu/Shutterstock)

To become the iconic sex symbol, Lily regularly spent three to five hours in hair and makeup before filming, receiving a fake tan, coiffing a platinum blonde wig and being fitted with a prosthetic bodysuit. Barry Lee Moe, hair department head for Pam & Tommy, told Variety Lily donned 25 different wigs to play Pamela. But the actress said the extensive costume was far from a hassle; in fact, she said she “hated” taking it off. “It was like being stripped of all these superpowers!” Lily said.

Related Gallery

Lily James - See Stunning Pics Of The Actress

Photo by: zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/2/19 Lily James at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England, UK.
Photo by: KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/18/19 Lily James at the premiere of "Yesterday" held at the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Leicester Square, London, England, UK.
Rare Beasts UK Premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019. Lily James attending the Rare Beasts Premiere as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Curzon Mayfair, London. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Beasts. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire URN:46281482 (Press Association via AP Images)

Pam & Tommy, set to premiere on Hulu, follows the real-life whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan. The limited series will center on the couple’s infamous sex tape, which was shared online in 1997 after it was stolen by an angry contactor (played by Seth Rogen.) Sebastian, 38, went through quite the transformation himself for the role, looking unrecognizable as the pierced and tattooed Motley Crue drummer.

Although Lily described her experience on the show as “really thrilling,” there is one thing she would change. The actress said reached out to Pamela Anderson before production began, but was never able to speak with her. Lily said she had been hopeful Pamela would be directly involved in telling the story. “I wish it had been different,” Lily said.

Pam & Tommy will premiere with three new episodes on February 2nd. After that, new episodes will of the series will stream weekly on Hulu.

 