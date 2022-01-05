See Pic

Ellen Pompeo Takes Her Two Beautiful Daughters Stella, 12, & Sienna, 7, Out For A Shopping Day

Ellen Pompeo
Terma, SL / BACKGRID
Ellen Pompeo, Sienna MayEllen Pompeo out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2018Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna May out and about in Studio City
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress and mother of three, Ellen Pompeo goes shopping at Target with her daughters Sienna and Stella. Pictured: Ellen Pompeo BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ellen Pompeo holds hands with her son Eli as she goes for a walk with friends outside of her gated community in Los Feliz.Pictured: Ellen PompeoBACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ellen Pompeo enjoys a walk with her kids after having lunch at Joan's On Third in Los AngelesPictured: Ellen Pompeo,Sienna,Elli,StellaRef: SPL5141262 180120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star seemed like she had a great day with her two daughters, while they enjoyed a low-key Target run.

Shopping is definitely a great way to spend a mom and daughters bonding day! Ellen Pompeo52, was joined by her two older children Stella, 12, and Sienna, 7, on a shopping trip on Tuesday January 4. The mother of three brought her two girls along with her to Target in Los Angeles. Ellen and her girls were seen walking out of the store in the parking lot, after picking up a few things from the store.

Ellen enjoyed a Target run with both of her girls. (Terma, SL / BACKGRID)

Ellen and her younger daughter wore matching brown coats, as they headed out of the store. Ellen sported a pair of blue jeans, a gray face mask, and a brown cap to complete her outfit. Sienna was wearing her jacket over a light pink dress. She also wore a pink mask and a pair of shades for the shopping trip. Stella rocked a black sweatshirt, which matched her face mask and a pair of jeans as she pushed a shopping cart. The only child that wasn’t with Ellen for the Target trip was her five-year-old son Eli Christopher. She shares all three kids with her husband Chris Iverywho she’s been married to since 2007.

It’s clear that the actress has a close bond with her three kids, and she’s joked that she’s their “personal assistant” in her Instagram bio. Of course, other than being an awesome mom, Ellen is most well-known for playing Dr. Meredith Gray in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, but when the show eventually ends, she may not focus on acting as much anymore. She hinted that she may stop acting after the show ends in an August 2021 interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast. “I’m not saying I’ll never act again, I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” she said. “I’m excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way.”

Related Gallery

Ellen Pompeo & Chris Ivery -- Photos

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery enjoy some fresh air while out for a Sunday morning hike in Los Feliz. Pictured: Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery enjoy some fresh air while out for a Sunday morning hike in Los Feliz. Pictured: Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery Sergio Tacchini's STLA Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Feb 2019 Sergio Tacchini's STLA Launch Hosted By Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

 