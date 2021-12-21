Why Ellen Pompeo Thinks ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Should End After 18 Seasons

If it were up to Ellen Pompeo, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ would end after 18 seasons. In a new interview, she revealed why she’s trying to convince everyone to wrap things up.

Grey’s Anatomy may be coming to an end, as Ellen Pompeo, 52, recently revealed that she’s been pushing for the show to wrap things up this season. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress told Insider in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. “​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'”

Ellen, who has playing Dr. Meredith Grey since the show premiered in 2005, claims that no one else is too worried about the storylines. “Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars'”. Even Ellen receives an enormous paycheck for her role on the show, so we can’t imagine she’s too upset about the show continuing past Season 18.

Ellen said she just wants to make sure that if the show keeps going, they continue to tell stories that matter. “I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she said, while sharing that she does that both on the show and on her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo.

Given the fact that the show is now in its eighteenth season, there’s been a lot of talk over the years about how and when it should end. Ellen told Us Weekly that she and series creator Shonda Rhimes will make the decision “together”, and Shonda revealed that she had plotted the show’s final scene many times over the years. The only issue, however, is that her ideas have been used in other capacities.

“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” Shonda, 51, told Variety in an interview published in November. “I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?”

When and how Grey’s Anatomy end is still a mystery, but it sounds like Ellen’s ready to say goodbye to the long-running series.