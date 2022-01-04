Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Rocks A Lime Bikini On The Beach While He Goes Shirtless — Photos

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham both rocked colorful swimsuits in photos taken of the married couple from their holiday trip to Barbados.

Mark Wahlberg, 50, and Rhea Durham, 43, have been spending the first few days of the year 2022 with plenty of sunshine. The happy couple are currently on a family vacation to the Barbados island in the Caribbean, and on Monday, January 3, they were photographed in swimsuits soaking up the sun at the beach. Mark and Rhea both spent their beach day in bright and bold clothing that put their impressive fit physiques on full display.

While enjoying a dip in the ocean, a shirtless Mark looked super buff in nothing but a bright green bathing suit. Rhea, meanwhile, sported a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body. She kept her brunette hair down to lightly blow around in the wind. She also sported a pair of stylish black sunglasses for the beach day. While Mark went for a swim, Rhea chilled out and read the 2021 book “Not A Happy Family” by Shari Lapena.

Mark and Rhea have been living their best lives on the Caribbean vacation. Their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11 — also joined the famous couple on the trip. Back in November, Mark celebrated Ella’s 18th birthday by posting a throwback photo of him and Ella as a baby, along with a snapshot of him and his late sister Debbie. Debbie died after suffering a heart attack and septic shock from a kidney infection the age of 43, on the exact same day that Ella was born in September 2003.

In his caption, Mark noted how Ella’s birthday is “always a bittersweet day,” due to Debbie’s passing. “Missing my big sister Debbie. Ella’s Guardian angel,” the actor added. Ella sent some loved back to Mark in the comments section of the post, as did Rhea, whose been married to the two-time Oscar nominee since 2009.