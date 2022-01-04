See Pics

Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Rocks A Lime Bikini On The Beach While He Goes Shirtless — Photos

Rhea Durham; Mark Wahlberg
C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham both rocked colorful swimsuits in photos taken of the married couple from their holiday trip to Barbados.

Mark Wahlberg, 50, and Rhea Durham, 43, have been spending the first few days of the year 2022 with plenty of sunshine. The happy couple are currently on a family vacation to the Barbados island in the Caribbean, and on Monday, January 3, they were photographed in swimsuits soaking up the sun at the beach. Mark and Rhea both spent their beach day in bright and bold clothing that put their impressive fit physiques on full display.

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg on the beach in Barbados on January 3, 2022 (Photo: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRID)

While enjoying a dip in the ocean, a shirtless Mark looked super buff in nothing but a bright green bathing suit. Rhea, meanwhile, sported a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body. She kept her brunette hair down to lightly blow around in the wind. She also sported a pair of stylish black sunglasses for the beach day. While Mark went for a swim, Rhea chilled out and read the 2021 book “Not A Happy Family” by Shari Lapena.

Rhea Durham
Rhea Durham rocks a lime bikini in Barbados on January 3, 2022 (Photo: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Ryan Phillippe, Adam Levine & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados. The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family' Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Eastwood was spotted swimming and running shirtless on the beach today in Maui. Pictured: Scott Eastwood BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, shows off his tattooed body and electric blue hair while out for a walk in Brentwood. this morning. The Maroon Five frontman appears to be running out of canvas on his body as he is seen showing off a full leg of new tattoos! The singer who is dad to Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4 appears he may have let his adorable daughters give him a manicure as well.Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Mark and Rhea have been living their best lives on the Caribbean vacation. Their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11 — also joined the famous couple on the trip. Back in November, Mark celebrated Ella’s 18th birthday by posting a throwback photo of him and Ella as a baby, along with a snapshot of him and his late sister Debbie. Debbie died after suffering a heart attack and septic shock from a kidney infection the age of 43, on the exact same day that Ella was born in September 2003.

In his caption, Mark noted how Ella’s birthday is “always a bittersweet day,” due to Debbie’s passing. “Missing my big sister Debbie. Ella’s Guardian angel,” the actor added. Ella sent some loved back to Mark in the comments section of the post, as did Rhea, whose been married to the two-time Oscar nominee since 2009.