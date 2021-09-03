See Pics

Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Baby Photo Of Daughter Ella For Her ‘Bittersweet’ 18th Birthday

Mark Wahlberg with his wife Rhea and daughter Ella
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Terry Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Isaiah Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca Crews Sony Pictures Animation 'The Star' world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 12 November 2017
Terry Crews, Miley Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca King-Crews and Isaiah Crews 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
News Writer

Mark Wahlberg marked his daughter’s birthday on Instagram by also paying tribute to his late sister Debbie, who died the same day Ella was born.

September 2nd will always be a “bittersweet day” for Mark Wahlberg. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg a happy 18th birthday, sharing a throwback photo of Ella as a baby. In that same post, Mark also shared a throwback shot of his late sister Debbie Wahlberg, who died after suffering a heart attack and septic shock from a kidney infection on Sept. 2, 2003, the same day that Ella was born.

Happy B day my Ella❤️🎁18 years old 😚wow how time flies. So proud of you !!” Mark wrote, before turning the attention towards Debbie. “Always A bitter Sweet day . Missing my big sister Debbie💔Ella’s Guardian angel🙏❤️🙏😇,” the Renaissance Man actor added. Ella responded to her famous father’s touching post, commenting, “Love u dad.”

Mark’s post also garnered comment from some of his famous pals, including Jeremy Renner, Mario Lopez and Mariano Rivera, all of whom gave some loving birthday wishes to Ella. Mark’s wife Rhea Durham commented as well, and used a few sentimental emojis, including the crying emoji and Latin cross emoji, to remember Debbie 18 years after her death. She also used a heart emoji to send some love to her and Mark’s daughter. The couple, who have been married since 2009, are also proud parents to Brendan, 12, Grace Margaret, 11, and Michael, 15.

Mark Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham and daughter Ella
Mark Wahlberg with wife Rhea Durham and daughter Ella at the 2014 Governors Awards in LA (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Mark Wahlberg Shirtless: 14 Hunky Photos Of The Actor

Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured taking a dip in the ocean and enjoys a day at the beach while on his annual family holiday in Barbados.Pictured: Mark WahlbergBACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are pictured at the beach while on holiday in Barbados. 29 Dec 2019 Pictured: Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA574492_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured at the beach while on holiday in Barbados. 04 Jan 2019 Pictured: Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: Queensoftehnorth/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA332166_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Mark, who is the youngest of nine kids, including brothers Donnie Wahlberg and Robert Wahlberg, has been open in the past about the impact Debbie’s passing had on their family. “My mom really went into a big, deep depression after my sister passed away,” Mark told Entertainment Tonight in July 2019 of his mother Alma Wahlberg, who died earlier this year. “It was the same day my daughter was born. It was a long time ago, but no parent should have to lose a child,” he added.

Alma struggled with losing her daughter, but Mark has said that doing their hit reality show, Wahlburgers, which was based on the dining burger chain the family started, helped Alma heal from the tragic loss. “You know, once my sister passed, it was very difficult for her,” Mark EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May 2019, just a few months before the A&E reality series concluded after 10 seasons. “The restaurant, it’s given her a fresh start and a new lease on life, so it’s made her happy.”