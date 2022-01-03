See Pics

‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Rocks Black Bikini On New Year’s Trip To Mexico — Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 02 Jan 2022 Pictured: Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA817296_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
News Writer

The Bravo star’s sexy black bikini, which she wore for her sunny getaway to Mexico, showcased her incredible fit physique.

Luann de Lesseps, 56, looked absolutely incredible in new photos taken from her holiday vacation to Tulum, Mexico on January 2. The Real Housewives of New York City star was snapped by paparazzi rocking a two-piece black bikini while hitting the beach at the sunny destination. Luann, whose impressively toned body was on full display in the photos, added to her look with a white hat and black sunglasses.

Luann de Lesseps in Tulum, Mexico on January 2, 2022 (Photo: MEGA)

Luann appears to be living her best life on vacation. The photos showed the Bravo star looking super relaxed as she headed from the crowded pool area to the beach, where we can assume that she took a dip in the ocean. She was joined by some friends, though none were her RHONY co-stars.

Luann posted a snapshot of her bikini look to Instagram while she was on the beach. “Kicking off the new year in paradise! 🌴☀️ Happy #2022!” she wrote. She also took a video of the gorgeous scenery on the beach. Some fellow Housewives, including Cynthia Bailey of Atlanta and Marysol Patton of Miami, wished Luann a happy New Year in the comments section of her vacation post. 

EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 02 Jan 2022 Pictured: Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA817296_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Luann de Lesseps in Tulum, Mexico on January 2 (Photo: MEGA)

“The Countess” has been enjoying her time-off ever since season 13 of RHONY finished airing last year. The season, which also featured Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, was not well-received by viewers and hit all-time low ratings. The reunion was even canceled, which Bravo chalked up to “scheduling challenges.”

At this time, it’s not clear who will be returning for Season 14. But given the fact that the show lost viewers and didn’t hold a reunion, we’d venture a guess and say that there will probably be some retooling.