‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As She Celebrates 47th Birthday

Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram.

Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.

“I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!,” she continued, “And when I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurduties [sic]) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I’m more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices.” Danica went on to highlight the importance of going to bed early, reducing the late-night scroll habit, and focusing on “gratitude.”

“Speaking of spreading happiness,” the actress continued, “I had more fun making my upcoming movie ‘The Winter Palace’ than ever before on ANY acting job, and I’m so excited to finally share it with YOU,” she stated. She went on to promote a “virtual Birthday Party/Winter Palace watch party” ahead of the movie and noted she would be answering fan questions along with her co-star, Neal Bledsoe.

Danica McKellar at the Hallmark Channel premiere of ‘Christmas at Dollywood,’ New York, NY (Shutterstock).

Danica ended the post by continuing to promote the GAC Family original flick which features Danica as a novelist with writer’s block who becomes the caretaker of a chateau to try and finish her book. Then, the owner — a prince! — returns with his royal entourage. Do they perhaps … fall in love?

Danica is one of many Hallmark Channel stars who have made the move over to GAC Family after Hallmark received criticism for not featuring enough diversity and LGBTQ+ storylines.