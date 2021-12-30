Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pose With His 3 Kids & Penelope, 9, On Christmas Eve

On Dec. 24, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their love to her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. The two showed off their blended family in a gorgeous portrait.

Travis Barker is a regular attendee of the KarJenner Christmas Eve party, but this year, he got to go as Kourtney Kardashian’s date! Kourt and Travis are celebrating their first holiday season as a couple, and they made a point to showcase their blended family — including his three kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, along with her daughter Penelope Disick, 9 — for a portrait posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Notably, the event was a scaled back version with just the KarJenner clan (and a Santa Claus) at Kris Jenner‘s home. Kourtney had on her holiday finest for the party, wearing a stunning low cut red dress made out of a sheer tulle and lace material. She completed her look with her short bob hair styled straight. Meanwhile, Travis dressed up a bit for the occasion, too, wearing an all black suit with a matching shirt underneath for a monochromatic vibe.

Kourtney sat center with a cocktail as Alamaba, who stunned in a short black mini and pumps, sat to her right. Penelope, rocking her red hair, looked lovingly at her mom as she showed off her sweet red plaid dress and crystal tights with ostrich feather shows. Atiana matched P’s vibe with a feather adorned set of gloves and a black mini, paired with platform shoes. Lastly, Landon stood behind his sisters and step-mom to be with his dad, looking dapper in a white patterned suit and sunglasses.

Kourtney and Travis have lived in the same neighborhood for years and were always close friends, but at the beginning of 2021, the friendship developed into something more. Ever since Kourt and Travis went public as a couple, they haven’t stopped publicly flaunting their love. From PDA-filled outings to raunchy Instagram pics, these two just can’t get enough of each other.

In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney after less than a year of dating. While the rocker has been married twice before, this was Kourtney’s first engagement. However, she was in a nearly ten-year relationship with Scott Disick, who she shares three kids with, from 2007-2015. Travis also has children from a previous relationship — he shares two children with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is also still very close with his stepdaughter from that relationship, Atiana.

As Kourtney and Travis’s relationship has progressed throughout the past year, their kids have also been spending a lot of time together. Travis’s daughter, Alabama Barker, proved that she’s been doing some bonding with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and cousin North West, by posting a TikTok of the three of them earlier this month. The families have also taken multiple vacations together, including, most recently, a trip to Mexico for Travis’s birthday in November.