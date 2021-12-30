See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pose With His 3 Kids & Penelope, 9, On Christmas Eve

kourtney kardashian travis barker
@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
and

On Dec. 24, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their love to her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. The two showed off their blended family in a gorgeous portrait.

Travis Barker is a regular attendee of the KarJenner Christmas Eve party, but this year, he got to go as Kourtney Kardashian’s date! Kourt and Travis are celebrating their first holiday season as a couple, and they made a point to showcase their blended family — including his three kids Alabama Barker, 16,  Landon Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, along with her daughter Penelope Disick, 9 — for a portrait posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Notably, the event was a scaled back version with just the KarJenner clan (and a Santa Claus) at Kris Jenner‘s home. Kourtney had on her holiday finest for the party, wearing a stunning low cut red dress made out of a sheer tulle and lace material. She completed her look with her short bob hair styled straight. Meanwhile, Travis dressed up a bit for the occasion, too, wearing an all black suit with a matching shirt underneath for a monochromatic vibe.

Kourtney sat center with a cocktail as Alamaba, who stunned in a short black mini and pumps, sat to her right. Penelope, rocking her red hair, looked lovingly at her mom as she showed off her sweet red plaid dress and crystal tights with ostrich feather shows. Atiana matched P’s vibe with a feather adorned set of gloves and a black mini, paired with platform shoes. Lastly, Landon stood behind his sisters and step-mom to be with his dad, looking dapper in a white patterned suit and sunglasses.

kourtney kardashian travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands while out and about. (@TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews)

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kourtney and Travis have lived in the same neighborhood for years and were always close friends, but at the beginning of 2021, the friendship developed into something more. Ever since Kourt and Travis went public as a couple, they haven’t stopped publicly flaunting their love. From PDA-filled outings to raunchy Instagram pics, these two just can’t get enough of each other.

In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney after less than a year of dating. While the rocker has been married twice before, this was Kourtney’s first engagement. However, she was in a nearly ten-year relationship with Scott Disick, who she shares three kids with, from 2007-2015. Travis also has children from a previous relationship — he shares two children with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is also still very close with his stepdaughter from that relationship, Atiana.

As Kourtney and Travis’s relationship has progressed throughout the past year, their kids have also been spending a lot of time together. Travis’s daughter, Alabama Barker, proved that she’s been doing some bonding with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and cousin North West, by posting a TikTok of the three of them earlier this month. The families have also taken multiple vacations together, including, most recently, a trip to Mexico for Travis’s birthday in November.