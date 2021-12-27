Meghan King Confirms ‘Devastating’ Split From Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe: I’m ‘Rattled’

‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King has now confirmed her split from husband Cuffe Owens after only two months of marriage. ‘The situation is profoundly devastating,’ she said.

Meghan King and husband Cuffe Owens are already calling it quits. Just two months after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot with President Joe Biden‘s nephew, the whirlwind romance has come to an end and Meghan’s opening up about the “devastating” split.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” Meghan, 37, wrote in a statement shared in her Instagram Story on Monday, December 27. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she continued. It’s not yet clear why Meghan and Cuffe broke up, but after just two months of marriage, their split was first reported by Page Six on Friday, Dec. 24.

Meghan and Cuffe secretly got married on October 11 at his parents’ Pennsylvania estate after just three weeks of dating.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan told Brides after the romantic ceremony, which was attended by President Biden, 79, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

When Meghan shared their wedding photos on Instagram, she said that she and Cuffe “just knew” they were meant to be after meeting on the dating app Raya.

Meghan, who shares Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, both 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, was previously married to the retired MLB player from 2014 to 2021.