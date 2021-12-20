See Pic

Brooke Shields, 56, Reunites With Daughters Rowan, 18, & Grier, 15, In Time For The Holidays

Brooke Shields, Rowan, Grier
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Brooke Shields attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, New York, NY, June 3, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Actress/model Brooke Shields is shown on the set of NBC's "Today Show," April 2, 1979. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)
Actresses Jane Fonda, left, Sally Field and Brooke Shields stand with their award at the 8th Annual People's Choice Awards ceremonies in Santa Monica, Ca. on March 18, 1982. Fonda and Field shared the honor as favorite motion picture actress, and Shields received hers for favorite motion picture performer. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
Actress Brooke Shields gives the thumbs-up in her cap and gown as she shows her diploma during graduation ceremonies at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., June 9, 1987. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

The iconic actress posed with her teen daughters, as they all bundled up from the cold and got ready for the holidays.

There’s no place like home, especially around the holidaysBrooke Shields56, took a sweet family photo with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, on Sunday December 19. The actress put her arms around both of her girls, as they all got cozy in winter-wear. The Endless Love actress’s two girls looked just like her, as they all kept warm on a cold night.

Brooke rocked a white sweater and a pair of glasses for the family photo, as she stood in the middle of both of her daughters. Rowan looked like she was wearing a pink, sparkling top underneath a big, white fur coat. It definitely looked super cozy! Grier was also bundled up for the cold in a black winter jacket. “Home for the holidays,” Brooke wrote in the caption, along with a loving emoji, heart and Christmas tree.

The actress shares both of her daughters with her husband Chris Henchy, 57. Grier has followed in her mama’s footsteps and shown an interest in fashion, as the two attended a Ferragamo Fashion Show in Milan back in September. The mom and daughter duo rocked similar outfits, both wearing leather, but Brooke’s look was all-black, while her daughter went for a blue pantsuit.

It’s definitely nice to see the mom reunite with her daughters for the holidays. Brooke shared a bunch of teary photos from when she dropped Rowan off at college in August. While the actress was sad to take her baby off to school, she was also very clearly a proud mom. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date,” she captioned the photo.

Brooke with her husband and daughters at the ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’ premiere. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Brooke definitely has a strong bond with both of her girls. She revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview in June that she thinks that her daughters have taught her a lot. “I think they’ve taught me more than I’ve taught them,” she said. “I think they’re more focused on their individuality, which I think is their generation more, from what I’ve witnessed with them.”