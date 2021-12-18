See Pics

Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Crop Top & Leggings To Gym Amid Harry Style Romance – Photos

Ab-tastic! Olivia Wilde showed off her fit figure in a black crop top and matching leggings for a grueling workout at the gym.

Olivia Wilde is working on her fitness! The 37-year-old movie star and director sent temperatures soaring as she was spotted leaving the gym in Los Angeles on December 18. Rocking a form-fitting, black crop top, the Tron: Legacy actress showed off her sculpted abs as she walked back to her car. Olivia completed the sporty look with a pair of skintight leggings and matching black sneakers. She swept her trademark chestnut tresses up in a loose ponytail and went makeup free to showcase her natural beauty. A simple silver necklace and cream tote topped off her wardrobe.

Olivia’s solo trip to the gym comes as she has been getting more and more involved with pop superstar Harry Styles. The adorable couple first met on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding back in June. The couple have since been spotted on outings together, with Olivia attending the former One Direction member’s recent concerts..

The pair are even planning on spending the holidays together! “Harry and Olivia plan to celebrate the holidays together,” a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both really close with their families so they plan on traveling during the holiday season so that they can spend time with everyone. Olivia’s family, especially her mom, absolutely adores Harry and they look forward to celebrating together.” And it appears Harry’s mother is just as enamored! “His mother is excited to spend the time with him and she adores Olivia because she is older and Harry’s mom feels like he needs an older woman to have a serious relationship,” the insider explained. “His mom wants very much for him to settle down, have a family and kids.”

Our sources didn’t reveal any information on whether Olivia’s children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, would be joining her during her trip to Harry’s home. But it’s more than likely she and her co-parenting ex Jason Sudeikis will figure out the best plan to keep the family happy. The former couple split in November. They first started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, but never officially walked down the aisle together.