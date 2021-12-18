See Pic

Amy Adams & Lookalike Daughter Aviana, 11, Are Seen In Rare Outing As They Shop In Beverly Hills

Amy Adams went on a pre-Christmas shopping run with her daughter Aviana while they wore similar stylish outfits that looked warm and cozy for the holiday season.

Amy Adams, 47, stepped out for a fun shopping outing with her daughter Aviana, 11, on Dec. 17 and it was cute to see. The mother and her look-alike daughter were photographed walking in the parking lot of Gearys in Beverly Hills, CA and were wearing similarly colored outfits. Amy’s included a tan top under a long black and tan sweater, jeans, and black boots while Aviana’s included an ivory and brown striped sweater, jeans, and white sneakers.

The actress had her hair up with her look while she placed sunglasses on her head and wore a light yellow face mask. Her mini-me also had her hair pulled back, into a low ponytail, and wore a light tan face mask. They both appeared to be relaxed and happy to be out and about.

Amy’s latest outing with Aviana, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo, is a rare one. She’s known to be a pretty private person when it comes to her personal life, so the shopping run was certainly great to see.

When she’s not making headlines for going on outings with Aviana, who is her only child, Amy’s doing so for sharing sweet social media posts about her. In May, she celebrated the young gal’s 11th birthday by posting a gorgeous black and white pic of the two of them along with a loving caption.

“Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you!” the caption read.

The doting wife also gave a shout-out to her hubby, whom she married in 2015, for Father’s Day with a family pic that showed her and Aviana happily smiling and laying on grass while posing with him. “Happy Father’s Day to an artistic, sensitive, beautiful man. We love you! @darrenlegallo,” she wrote alongside the pic.