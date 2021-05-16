Amy Adams Shares Rare Photo Of Lookalike Daughter Aviana On Her 11th Birthday: ‘I Adore You’

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo both marked the occasion with sweet tributes of their daughter Aviana, who was looking so much like her gorgeous mom!

Amy Adams, 46, and her daughter Aviana are twins! The Enchanted actress took to Instagram to celebrate her only daughter’s 11th birthday with a rare photo on Saturday, May 15. The two looked so much alike in the stunning black-and-white pic as they snuggled up for the cute moment. “Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit,” Amy began. “This day is a true celebration. I love you!” she added.

The mother daughter duo twinned in chunky knit sweaters in the snap in which they both looked into the camera. Aviana kept her mouth closed for a demure, grown-up smile as she kept her red hair back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Amy looked absolutely flawless as she seemingly went makeup free. Aviana’s dad Darren Le Gallo, 46, also shared a heartrending post for his little girl.

The contemporary artist shared a carousel post of three pictures, including a color headshot showing just how much Aviana resembles for mother! Beyond the striking red hair, the pair share a number of the same facial features. In the next, the 11-year-old can be seen going for a peaceful walk along a beach, followed by one taken yesterday of her at an art gallery in Ireland.

“Happy Birthday Aviana!! I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!!” the University in Texas grad began, including heart and birthday cake emojis. “You are such an incredible human • I’m so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful • (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland),” he penned, along with an emoji for the Irish flag. Darren married Amy in 2015.

Amy keeps a relatively low profile around her personal life and family, especially daughter Aviana. The trio last made an appearance pre-pandemic for Darren’s opening of art exhibition “From Destruction,” which was held in West Hollywood in Jan. 2020. Aviana proudly took a photo with her beaming parents, and looked so adorable as she twinned in black with her mom.

The Man of Steel actress has occasionally spoken about her daughter, and the advice she gives her as a mother. “I want her to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path,” Amy said at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony back in 2017. “That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in,” she added.