Tori Spelling Looks Frustrated As She Takes Dean McDermott To Get A COVID Test Amidst Split Rumors

Tori Spelling looked rather agitated as she sat in her car while hubby Dean McDermott got a COVID test on Dec. 15.

Tori Spelling, 48, took her husband Dean McDermott, 55, to a COVID testing site on Wednesday, December 15, amidst rumors that the couple are heading towards a split. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star looked very frustrated in photos, which can be seen HERE, of she and Dean sitting in the car before he got tested for the virus. Tori could be seen with an annoyed look on her face as she turned her head away from her husband of 15 years to look out the window. At one point in the car, Tori and Dean reportedly had “an animated conversation” with each other.

Tori looked to be done up in a full face of makeup to drive her hubby to the COVID testing site. Dean, meanwhile, could be seen in the pics dressed in a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and Nike slippers. He also had on a white hat, glasses, and a dark green mask. During the excursion, Dean also made a pitstop at a nearby 7-Eleven, where he purchased several items.

For months now, there’s been numerous instances that indicate Tori and Dean’s marriage may be at its end. Most recently, Tori left her husband out of their family’s 2021 Christmas card, which only featured the actress and their five children. Prior to that, Tori was snapped moving boxes out of her home on Nov. 4 and was spotted at a lawyer’s office holding onto a clipboard outside on October 18. Tori hasn’t addressed the split rumors, and when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Oct. 26, she even refused to answer guest host Whitney Cummings‘ question about the state of her marriage.

Amidst the breakup speculation, a source told HollywoodLife that while Tori and Dean do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet,” the longtime couple are “not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The insider also confirmed the couple “are 100% going to raise these kids together,” which explains why the entire family of seven got dinner together in late November.

“She knows that they need to keep things as mellow as possible for the sake of the kids,” the Tori and Dean source added. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are.”