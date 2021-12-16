‘The Challenge’: Kaycee Says She & Nany Are ‘Amazing’ & Want To Compete On ‘Amazing Race’
After winning season 37 of ‘The Challenge,’ Kaycee Clark is ready to take on another reality television competition show — and she wants her girlfriend, Nany Gonzalez, by her side!
Not only did Kaycee Clark win season 37 of The Challenge with CT Tamburello, but she also got a relationship out of the show that has changed her life forever. Kaycee and Nany were very close friends before Spies, Lies & Allies, but with Kaycee broken up with her ex-girlfriend this season, they took things to the next level. “It’s on a whole other level,” Kaycee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You’re in this game and it’s literally a s***show, btu you have someone you can lean on and talk to that takes your mind off the game and all the stress. It means so much more. Of three seasons doing the challenge, this was the best one. I had someone that I cared about and to be able to go through such a unique experience with her was just amazing. We couldn’t wait to get out of the house and we moved in together and things are great. They’re awesome.”
View this post on Instagram