Cardi B Shares Precious Video Of Offset Playing With Kulture For His Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Cardi B & Offset
Cardi B showered hubby Offset with love on his 30th birthday with some sweet clips of the Migos member playing with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Offset is feeling the love on his birthday this year. The rapper turned 30 on Tuesday December 14, and so his wife Cardi B, 29, shared a celebratory post on Instagram that includes plenty of footage of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus. One of the clips, which can be watched HERE, features Offset goofing off with his baby girl while making faces in her hand-held Frozen mirror. Kulture just couldn’t get enough of her dad’s antics and sweetly laughed along with the Migos member. In another video, Offset threw his daughter around in his arms, before giving her a giant smooch on the head.

Kulture popped up in one more clip from Cardi’s post. The video showed Offset rocking Kulture in his arms in the hospital after Cardi gave birth to her eldest child on July 10, 2018. The rest of the birthday tribute featured images of Cardi and Offset looking so in love at different public outings. The rappers married in September 2017, and if this post is any indication, they are still very much in love! They’re also parents to a son, born on Sept. 4.

Cardi paid tribute to the birthday boy in her caption, calling Offset her “husband,” “best friend,” and “baby daddy.” The “I Like It” songstress continued, “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

Cardi and Offset have had quite the rollercoaster relationship timeline. Three months after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Sept. 2017, Offset’s first cheating scandal was exposed. Kulture was born in July 2018, and the couple reportedly called it quits months later, but then they seemingly rekindled. Then, in Sept. 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. Months later, they unexpectedly announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 on June 27, 2021 during the BET Awards.

In a recent interview with E! News , Cardi said that despite the “challenges,” her and Offset’s relationship is “stronger” than ever. “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”