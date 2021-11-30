See Pics

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram.

Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”

Kulture has been adjusting to life as a big sister since Cardi and Offset welcomed a son in September. The “Up” singer revealed her daughter’s take on their new family member while taking questions before hosting the American Music Awards on Nov. 20th. Asked how her daughter reacted to the baby news, Cardi shared a video of Kulture saying, “A baby sister — I want a baby sister.” “Yeah, but it’s a boy!” mom responded in the video, while tweeting an extra-long ellipsis to emphasize the awkwardness. Later on Cardi tweeted about how much Kulture “loves” being a big sister, telling a fan she only gets upset “when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son on Sept. 4th. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared the news via social media several days later, posting a picture of the couple cradling their newborn in the hospital while he was covered in a chic Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.

The duo recently snapped up a Tenafly, New Jersey mansion for their new family of four. Cardi showed off the $5.8million estate on her Instagram in mid-November, appearing in awe of the massive entryway. The nine bedroom and nine bathroom abode spans over 13,000 square feet and features a guest house, home movie theatre, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a wet bar, according to the New York Post.

