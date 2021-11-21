Fashion

Cardi B’s Gold Mask & Black Gown & More Outfits As Host Of The 2021 AMAs – Photos

cardi b AMAs 2021
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Roll-Out, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2021
Becky G American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2021
JoJo arrives at the American Music Awards, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 21 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Cardi B absolutely slayed as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards when she rocked a slew of sexy outfits.

Cardi B, 29, was the hostess with the mostest at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Cardi of course arrived in style when she completely shocked us in her Schiaparelli ensemble. We almost didn’t recognize the rapper at first considering her face was completely covered up in a gold face mask with massive diamond chandelier earrings.

cardi b AMAs 2021
Cardi B arrived as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards when she rocked this black Schiaparelli ensemble featuring a fitted black gown with a sheer veil & a gold face mask. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Covering her face was a poofy sheer black veil, while a stunning skintight black gown completed her look. Her off-the-shoulder, strapless gown featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline while the skirt was skintight, showing off her curves. She topped her look off with long black gloves that had gold fingers attached to them, matching her mask.

Leading up to the event, Cardi gave us a sneak peek of what outfits we could expect from her. Cardi helped roll out the red carpet two days prior, on Friday, Nov. 19, when she opted to wear a skintight, sleeveless black sparkly gown.

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Roll-Out, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
The dress featured a high, halterneck with cutouts on her shoulders. The rest of the dress hugged her frame perfectly while a plunging, hip-high slit revealed her toned leg. She topped her look off with a pair of black and pearl strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, in a promo video for the awards show, Cardi showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight black dress with a choker neckline and one long sleeve. Under the tight mini, she threw on a pair of matching sheer tights with half nude half black panels on them.