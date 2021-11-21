Cardi B’s Gold Mask & Black Gown & More Outfits As Host Of The 2021 AMAs – Photos

Cardi B absolutely slayed as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards when she rocked a slew of sexy outfits.

Cardi B, 29, was the hostess with the mostest at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Cardi of course arrived in style when she completely shocked us in her Schiaparelli ensemble. We almost didn’t recognize the rapper at first considering her face was completely covered up in a gold face mask with massive diamond chandelier earrings.

Covering her face was a poofy sheer black veil, while a stunning skintight black gown completed her look. Her off-the-shoulder, strapless gown featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline while the skirt was skintight, showing off her curves. She topped her look off with long black gloves that had gold fingers attached to them, matching her mask.

Leading up to the event, Cardi gave us a sneak peek of what outfits we could expect from her. Cardi helped roll out the red carpet two days prior, on Friday, Nov. 19, when she opted to wear a skintight, sleeveless black sparkly gown.

The dress featured a high, halterneck with cutouts on her shoulders. The rest of the dress hugged her frame perfectly while a plunging, hip-high slit revealed her toned leg. She topped her look off with a pair of black and pearl strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, in a promo video for the awards show, Cardi showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight black dress with a choker neckline and one long sleeve. Under the tight mini, she threw on a pair of matching sheer tights with half nude half black panels on them.