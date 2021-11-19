See Pics

Cardi B Stuns In Black High-Slit Dress For Red Carpet Rollout Ahead Of AMAs

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Roll-Out, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Cardi B looked incredible as she counted down to this weekend’s American Music Awards! The host helped roll out the red carpet in a pair of sky high heels and sexy gown.

Cardi B, 28, just can’t wait for the American Music Awards! The “WAP” rapper, who is set to host the show on Sunday, showed up to the Los Angeles venue two days before the to help roll out the red carpet on Friday, Nov. 19. Cardi was all black tie gala vibes in her sexy, high-slit gown and a pair of strappy sandals. The sparkly black ensemble was giving off serious ’80s vibes with its bustier style top attached that included a high neck cover.

Cardi B is set to host the AMA’s on Sunday. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

After posing for some arrivals, Cardi and three others used their man power to kick the red carpet forward and begin the unrolling process. We already knew Cardi was a woman of many talents, but perhaps event producer is another title fans can add to her ever-growing resume!

Cardi B looked sensational in a black gown ahead of the show. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has been a staple at the American Music Awards in recent years having won five trophies. Her first wins were in 2018 in the Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip Hop category, as well as nods for Favorite Song — Rap/Hip Hop with “Bodak Yellow” and Favorite Song — Soul/R&B thanks to her Bruno Mars collab “Finesse.” She once again won Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip Hop in 2019, and also took home a trophy for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 under the Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop category.

This year, the host is nominated for three more under Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, as well as in the Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song categories for “Up.”

“I’m the host, but I feel like the performers and their performances, it’s like their night, you know what I’m saying? Like when you perform, it’s your night,” Cardi said to Variety ahead of her hosting debut. “And I’m just going to be myself. That’s it. There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot. I just want to be myself.” Cardi also teased she’s most excited to see Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo perform!