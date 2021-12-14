Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Sparkling Gown During ‘Voice’ Finale Performance With John Legend

While performing a breathtaking duet with John Legend on ‘The Voice’ finale, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous outfit onstage.

Carrie Underwood stole the show when she performed on The Voice stage for the season 21 finale on Dec. 14. The country superstar joined one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, for an absolutely breathtaking duet. The two sang their song “Hallelujah,” which was part of Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. As always, Carrie’s powerhouse voice lit up the entire room, and she and John were the perfect pairing as they belted out their holiday tune while surrounded by candles.

Of course, Carrie also looked beyond beautiful in her ensemble for the performance. The 38-year-old wore a nude-colored tulle gown with a plunging neckline and sequin embellishments. Her look was complete with her hair styled in loose waves, and her makeup looked flawless. John played the piano while Carrie showed off those amazing vocals.

Despite her Christmas album being released more than a year ago, Carrie has been making the rounds this holiday season. Earlier this month, she performed on both CMA Country Christmas and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. She also appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to perform one of her holiday hits. In 2020, Carrie even had her own holiday special, where she performed a slew of holiday hits, as well.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of December, Carrie kicked off the first run of her Las Vegas residency. She performed several shows on the Strip and documented the event with photos and videos on her Instagram page. In March/April, Carrie will return to the stage for the second leg of concerts. The residency has been so popular that she even had to add six more dates in May, as well, so fans have plenty of opportunities to see the show if they’re in Vegas!

At one of the December shows, Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, brought the pair’s two sons, Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, to see mom onstage. Both boys looked like they had a blast, and Carrie was thrilled to have them in the audience. “Love that they get to see me at “work”,” she wrote on Instagram. Now that all of these performances are done, Carrie can hopefully enjoy the rest of the holiday season at home with her loved ones!