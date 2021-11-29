Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Gorgeous Gown For ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Performance

For her ‘CMA Country Christmas’ performance, Carrie Underwood looked ready for the winter season in a sparkling dress as belted out a holiday classic for the special.

Carrie Underwood was sparkling as she took the stage for a performance during CMA Country Christmas 2021. The country superstar wore a long, glistening gown as she belted out her rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” Carrie’s sounded absolutely breathtaking as she performed with just an acoustic guitar and piano in the background. The set was holiday-inspired, with a Christmas tree, multiple wreaths and lights hung in the background.

CMA Country Christmas featured holiday performances from some of the biggest stars in country music. Hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce also performed, along with Pistol Annies, Lady A, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson and more. While some of the performances, like Carrie’s, were of beloved holiday classics, others were of original songs by the respective artists. The special was filled with Christmas decorations and also included footage of Gabby and Carly discussing some of their favorite holiday traditions and more.

In 2020, Carrie released her very first Christmas album, My Gift, and she has been a staple at holiday specials like this one ever since. In fact, she even had her very own holiday special on HBO Max in 2020. Earlier this moth, Carrie dropped another holiday song, “Stretchy Pants.” She also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and will do another Christmas-themed performance at Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Dec. 1.

Amidst all of this, Carrie is set to kick off her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, in December. She will play six shows as part of the residency in December, followed by four in March and two in April. She has been spending months putting together the sure-to-be iconic show. “It has taken a lot of preparation to get here and can’t wait for you all to see it!” Carrie gushed on Instagram on Nov. 28. She also shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself rehearsing for the show with her band.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that Carrie was nominated for two Grammy Awards at the upcoming show in Jan. 2022. Her album, My Savior, which was released in March 2021 is up for Best Roots Gospel Album, while her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” scored a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance. Carrie and Jason performed the song at the American Music Awards and CMA Awards earlier this month.