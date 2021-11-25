Carrie Underwood Stuns In Red Dress For Her Special Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance

Carrie Underwood brought the holiday cheer with her performance of ‘Favorite Time of Year.’ The country singer looked absolutely stunning in a red dress for the performance.

Carrie Underwood is ready to celebrate the holidays! The “Cowboy Casanova” singer blessed fans with a special performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. From a snow-covered set filled with holiday decorations, Carrie sang her hit holiday tune “Favorite Time of Year.”

For the performance, Carrie wore a red tulle dress. She paired her dress with matching red gloves and red heels. Carrie’s holiday style is on point!

Carrie has been hitting the stage constantly lately. The country singer performed her hit song “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean at both the CMAs and the AMAs. For the AMAs, Carrie wowed in a black gown and showed off those incredible vocals. Jason sang along with Carrie and played the piano as well.

Carrie is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency. REFLECTION kicks off on December 1. This is Carrie’s first-ever residency. She’ll be joining Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Strip’s Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” Carrie said in a statement. “I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

The singer recently spent some quality family time at Walt Disney World in Florida with husband Mike Fisher and their kids. “Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back!” she captioned photos on Instagram.