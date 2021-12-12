Miley Cyrus Makes Hilarious Cameo In ‘SNL’s Bad Christmas Card Sketch — Watch

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance on ‘SNL’s Dec. 11 episode, and brought the laughs with this holiday themed sketch.

We’ve all received a cheesy photo Christmas card or two (or a few)! SNL couldn’t help but poke fun at them, and the sketch included a cameo from the one-and-only Miley Cyrus! The 28-year-old posed with a fan for the card, which her friends appeared excited about. “Is that your friend Ruth with Miley Cyrus?” the receiver asked, before the camera zoomed in on the Hannah Montana alum and “Ruth.”

“No we are not — but what a better time to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago?” Ruth explained while snuggling up to a smiling Miley. It turns out the singer had a different take on events. “This woman came up to my table and said, ‘you’re Anna Montana!’ And then said that she hated my music,” Miley retorted, as Ruth explained she was “just being honest” as it’s “not for” her. Savage!

“She asked for a photo then implied that if I didn’t take it, it was because I was racist,” Miley then said, which Ruth didn’t disagree on. “That’s true and I use that a lot,” Ruth replied. Miley went on: “So I took the picture. I guess, Merry Christmas from Miley and…” she trailed off. “You don’t know my name? You racist!” Ruth exclaimed angrily.

Miley’s appearance comes just weeks ahead of her upcoming NBC special Miley’s New Years Eve Party with friend Pete Davidson, 28! The variety show is being produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, which likely explains her appearance. She was also in the NBC studio earlier this week with Pete for a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show where she and Pete chatted about their upcoming show and shared that they had matching tattoos.

The singer also serenaded Pete with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me”, taking a shot at his latest romance with Kim Kardashian! “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?” she sang. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice a– restaurant. I want to watch a movie in freaking Staten Island…oh yeah, it should have been me,” she then ad-libbed, referencing his recent dates with Kim!