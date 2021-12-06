See Pics

Mike Tyson’s Daughter Milan, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Him During Rare Appearance Together

Mike Tyson
Aurora Rose/Shutterstock
Mike Tyson USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2017
Mike Tyson US Open Tennis Championships, Day 1, USTA National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament, in Dana Point, Calif Mike Tyson, Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament, Dana Point, USA - 02 Aug 2019
Mike Tyson iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 29 Mar 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Mike Tyson’s teenage daughter Milan joined her famous father at his annual charity fundraiser in California, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Mike Tyson, 55, brought along 13-year-old daughter Milan Tyson to his charity event in Newport Beach, California on Sunday December 5. The father-daughter duo made a rare public appearance together at Mike’s annual Mike Tyson Cares & We Too Matter Foundation, where they lovingly posed together for pictures on the red carpet as seen HERE. It’s not often that Mike is seen in public with any of his children, so it was a sweet surprise that he took Milan to the important occasion.

Mike Tyson (Photo: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock)

The retired pro boxer looked dapper for his charity event. He wore a gray jacket, matching pants, and fancy brown shoes. His intricate face tattoos were also fully visible in the father-daughter red carpet photos. As for Milan, the teen dressed in a casual black leather jacket and black tights, while finishing off her look with white and black boots and a Louis Vuitton bag that was wrapped around her shoulder. She had such a big smile on her face while posing next to Mike, who was beaming with happiness as he proudly wrapped his arm around his daughter.

Mike shares Milan, as well as son Morocco, 10, with current wife Lahika Spicer. He has four other living children: daughter Mikey, 31, with ex Kimberly Scarborough, daughter Rayna, 25, and son Amir, 24, with ex-wife Monica Turner, and son Miguel, 18, with ex Sol Xochitl. He also had a daughter named Exodus with Sol, but she died when she was 4 years old.

Mike Tyson with daughter Milan (Photo: David Silpa/UPI/Shutterstock)

All of Mike’s kids have gone on to do some pretty cool things. Milan, specifically, is a junior tennis player who has trained with the likes of Serena Williams and coach Patrick Mouratoglou. When asked about Milan’s rising career in tennis back in 2020, Mike told reporters, “I always explain (to Milan), ‘If you really want to do this, you talk about [Novak] Djokovic, Serena Williams, this is what you have to do. You can’t complain. You have to love it. That’s what discipline is. You hate to do it, but do it like you love it.’ “