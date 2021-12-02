Adam Levine Confirms Face Tattoo Was ‘Fake’: I’m ‘Too Vain’ For That

After fans were questioning Maroon 5 front man about his new face tattoo, he then confirmed on Instagram it was actually fake.

After Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of the 42-year-old singer sitting in the back of a car with a rose on his left temple on Tuesday, Maroon 5 fans were wondering about his choice in new ink. After his wife shared the photo, Adam then revealed the tattoo was fake in an Instagram story. “This message is for my mother — I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know I am too vain,” he quipped in the video.

He then continued in a funny movie gangster voice. “I’m too f—king vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this [pointing to his body] but the face has gotta stay the same.”

Although getting another tattoo isn’t something new for the “Payphone” singer, having one on his face is a tad out of the ordinary, as Adam is currently only covered in tattoos on his chest, arms and neck. Some of his well-known ink includes “California” tattooed over his stomach and a delicate flower on his neck. He also has tattoos all up and down his legs.

It’s also not the first time the “Girls Like You” singer has changed up his look. On Oct. 4 he debuted an icy blue head of hair, strolling shirtless in LA after a workout, putting his numerous tats on display. He is, of course, a fan of putting his tats — and his chiseled bod — on display, also seen in Miami in July leaving the gym in only his gym shorts and sneakers. He also rocked the same shirtless style on a Hawaiian vacation in June.

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer has been kept pretty busy this year with Maroon 5’s touring schedule, and he’ll hit the road again with his band again at the end of the year for two Las Vegas shows on December 30 and 31. Perhaps he won’t get new ink on his face, but maybe he’ll commemorate the next tour with a piece of art elsewhere!