Watch

Adam Levine Confirms Face Tattoo Was ‘Fake’: I’m ‘Too Vain’ For That

Adam Levine
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Singer Adam Levine performs with Maroon 5 during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show, Inglewood, USA - 11 Mar 2018
Adam Levine Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021
A shirtless Adam Levine is seen leaving Anataomy Gym in Miami Beach, showing off his array of tattoos and muscular physique. Pictured: Adam Levine Ref: SPL5236209 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Garguibo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Adam Levine wears a colorful green jacket coat, blue pants and Nike sneakers at the NBC Upfronts in NYCPictured: Adam LevineRef: SPL5089147 130519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

After fans were questioning Maroon 5 front man about his new face tattoo, he then confirmed on Instagram it was actually fake.

After Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of the 42-year-old singer sitting in the back of a car with a rose on his left temple on Tuesday, Maroon 5 fans were wondering about his choice in new ink. After his wife shared the photo, Adam then revealed the tattoo was fake in an Instagram story. “This message is for my mother — I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know I am too vain,” he quipped in the video.

He then continued in a funny movie gangster voice. “I’m too f—king vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this [pointing to his body] but the face has gotta stay the same.”

Although getting another tattoo isn’t something new for the “Payphone” singer, having one on his face is a tad out of the ordinary, as Adam is currently only covered in tattoos on his chest, arms and neck. Some of his well-known ink includes “California” tattooed over his stomach and a delicate flower on his neck. He also has tattoos all up and down his legs.

Adam Levine
Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Stars Who Are Completely Covered In Tattoos -- PICS

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in Atlanta Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Big-hearted David Beckham has lent his support to promote a new range of ethically sourced friendship bracelets. The football ace has teamed up with fashion brand Bottletop for its #TOGETHERBAND charity campaign, following in the footsteps of models Doutzen Kroes and Naomi Campbell. Becks, 44, who shows off the bracelets in these campaign pics, said: "I believe children all over the world should have access to healthcare and be able to live a healthy lifestyle. "I’m proud to be a part of this campaign with @togetherbandofficial to support the @unfoundation Goal 3. Help us spread the word by wearing a band too." The #TogetherBand campaign is an initiative launched by the sustainable fashion brand and has other celebrity ambassadors including Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Alessandra Ambrosio. The £20 and £35 GBP Together Bands - bracelets which are made from recycled ocean plastic and repurposed illegal firearm metal - are sold to raise proceeds that go towards funding “life-changing projects to build a better future for us all” as well as spreading awareness about the issues. Each TogetherBand pack comes with two bracelets, meaning that supporters can give their extra bracelet away to someone and pass on the message. Beckham told a UK newsppaer that he wanted to give one to his son, Brooklyn, as well as his pal and basketball star LeBron James. It centres around 17 sustainably bands. Each band is coloured to represent one of the 17 UN Global Goals, set in 2015 as a route map for a healthier more sustainable planet by 2030. Beckham has chosen to support Goal 3: Health and Well-being. They are available to buy at www.togetherband.org. He was shot by Matthew Brookes for the campaign. Editorial use only. Please credit Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA. 30 Aug 2019 Pictured: David Beckham shows off bands for Bottletop #TOGETHERBAND campaign. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA491510_003.jpg) [Photo via Meg
Kehlani Beautycon Festival, Portrait Studio, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

It’s also not the first time the “Girls Like You” singer has changed up his look. On Oct. 4 he debuted an icy blue head of hair, strolling shirtless in LA after a workout, putting his numerous tats on display. He is, of course, a fan of putting his tats — and his chiseled bod — on display,  also seen in Miami in July leaving the gym in only his gym shorts and sneakers. He also rocked the same shirtless style on a Hawaiian vacation in June.

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer has been kept pretty busy this year with Maroon 5’s touring schedule, and he’ll hit the road again with his band again at the end of the year for two Las Vegas shows on December 30 and 31. Perhaps he won’t get new ink on his face, but maybe he’ll commemorate the next tour with a piece of art elsewhere!