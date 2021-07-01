Pics

Adam Levine Hits The Gym Shirtless In Miami & Wearing Neon Yellow Shorts: Photos

Adam Levine
SBCH / BACKGRID
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Milo Milo Ventimiglia leaves the gym with a serious pump! The actor showed off his intense gains after a two hour gym session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Benson goes out for a hike with a friend.She also has a few bruises on arm and legs. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Ashley Benson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727176_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine stayed cool and showed off his awesome tattoos while he exercised shirtless in Miami.

Going shirtless is certainly one way to beat the heat! Adam Levine42, was spotted bare-chested on his way to the gym in Miami, Florida on Thursday July 1. The Maroon 5 singer and former The Voice coach only wore a pair of neon yellow shorts and light blue sneakers. His many tattoos were also on full-display as he prepared to work out. Of course, Adam had to stay hydrated and carried a bottle of Essentia water with him.  Adam was accompanied by his live-in, personal trainer, Austin Pohlen, for the gym outing. Austin also went shirtless, sporting only a pair of gray shorts, but it did look like he might have had a t-shirt tucked into the back of his waistband.

Adam rocks bright yellow shorts on his way to the gym. (SBCH / BACKGRID)

Maybe it’s just the summer heat, but Adam definitely seems fond of working out shirtless! He posted an Instagram Story of himself getting some kettle bell and medicine ball exercises in while he was vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, on June 8. Of course, Adam still got plenty of quality time with his family and was seen taking a dip in the ocean with his wife on the same trip.

Even when he’s not working out shirtless, Adam has been keeping very busy lately. He released Jordi, his seventh studio album with his band Maroon 5 on June 11. The record was a star-studded affair, boasting collaborations with “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallioniconic rock singer Stevie Nicksand many more. The album also featured posthumous contributions from rappers Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle. Perhaps Adam’s been working out so much, because Maroon 5 is set to kick off a summer tour on August 10!? Rapper Blackbear, who also makes a guest appearance on Jordi, is set to open the tour.

Related Gallery

Adam Levine -- PICS

Adam Levine wears a colorful green jacket coat, blue pants and Nike sneakers at the NBC Upfronts in NYCPictured: Adam LevineRef: SPL5089147 130519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Adam Levine'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2018
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in AtlantaPatriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019

Adam and his personal trainer both went shirtless on their way to the gym. (SBCH / BACKGRID)

Before the new album dropped, Adam returned to The Voice to perform the hit song “Beautiful Mistakes” alongside his Maroon 5 bandmates. Adam rocked pink hair and a tropical shirt for the appearance on his old show. The performance was the first time the ex-coach had returned to the show since he’d left in 2019.