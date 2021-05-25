Adam Levine Shows Off Pink Hair Makeover During His Epic Return To ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine returned to ‘The Voice’ stage for the first time since he left the show after season 16. He revealed his new pink hair and rocked out with Maroon 5 to their latest hit ‘Beautiful Mistakes.’

Adam Levine still has so much love for The Voice! The former Voice coach came back to celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary. Adam and his Maroon 5 bandmates jammed out to their new single “Beautiful Mistakes.” Adam looked right at home on The Voice stage. He also debuted his new pink hair makeover!

Adam showed off his iconic vocals on stage. He paired his pink mohawk with a tropical shirt over the top of a striped one and jeans. He’s definitely giving off summer vibes with this look. Adam’s been rocking a mohawk since February 2021. He recently rocked an icy blonde mohawk, and now he’s going in a more colorful angle by dyeing his hair hot pink.

The finale opened with Adam reuniting with his former co-star Blake Shelton. Blake was excited to see Adam back on set, while Adam tried to not entertain Blake by being super thrilled. They took a selfie on set, and Adam frustratingly said it’s “so glad to be back” as Blake continued to be Blake.

Adam was one of the original coaches of The Voice when it premiered in 2011, alongside Blake, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. Adam was a full-time coach on The Voice from season 1 to season 16. After the season 16 finale, Adam announced that he would not be returning for season 17.

“[The Voice] went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” Adam said in a statement. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is a shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.” He concluded his message by writing, “To all the loyal Voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Adam stayed quiet about his exit until October 2019 when he spoke to Howard Stern about his decision. “I was ready to not be doing it anymore, I think for a little bit,” Adam said at the time. “I think that when it all kind of naturally happened, I was like….okay, it feels right. For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. It was the right time for me to go.”