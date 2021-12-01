See Pic

Adam Levine Debuts Rose Tattoo On His Face In New Photo Snapped By Behati Prinsloo

The Maroon 5 vocalist’s wife shared a photo of his brand new ink, as the two relaxed and enjoyed some tequila.

New tattoo alert! Adam Levine seems to have hopped on the face tattoo trend and gotten a rose inked on his face. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of the 42-year-old Maroon 5 singer sitting in the back of a car with the new ink on full display on Tuesday November 30. The singer and model seemed like they were having a nice night out and drinking some Calirosa tequila.

Behati, 33, tagged her husband of seven years and Calirosa in her Instagram story. The former Voice coach was wearing a worn green sweater, and a pair of torn up jeans, as they sat in the car, and he held the bottle of tequila. The new rose tattoo is pretty simple, showing just a black design in the shape of the flower. In later stories, Behati reposted videos from Calirosa that showed the couple taking shots of the tequila.

The new face tattoo is far from Adam’s first. The “Girls Like You” singer is covered in tattoos on his chest, arms and neck. Some of his most well-known tats include having “California” tattooed over his stomach. He also already has a few other floral tattoos, like another delicate flower on his neck.

Adam was kept pretty busy this year with Maroon 5’s touring schedule, and he’ll hit the road with his band again at the end of the year for two Las Vegas shows on December 30 and 31. While the band undoubtedly gave fans plenty of unforgettable concerts on their “MMXXI” tour, there were a few hiccups along the way. He laughed as he had a first in the 20 years of Maroon 5’s career and forgot the words to their hit song “She Will Be Loved.” He didn’t seem to mind, as he joked to the audience about it. “It’s funny because I didn’t even need to admit it because you guys came with me on the journey,” he said. Unfortunately not every moment was as silly, Adam also looked pretty angry, when a fan ran onstage and gave him a hug in the middle of one show. Gotta respect those boundaries!