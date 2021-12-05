See Pics

Willow Smith PDAs With Shirtless De’Wayne On Miami Beach — Photos

MEGA
Willow Smith in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 05 Mar 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as catwalk model *9908238n
EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole stop by Whole Foods for groceries in Malibu during the Covid 19 Quarantine. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638111_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Willow Smith and her boyfriend Tyler Cole spotted sharing a sweet kiss after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. The couple packed on the PDA as they waited for their car at the valet. **SHOT ON 10/9/19** Pictured: Willow Smith, Tyler Cole BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Willow Smith 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Willow Smith and De’Wayne were seen with their arms wrapped around each other and sharing a kiss on the cheek while hanging out on the sand under the sun.

Willow Smith, 21, and De’Wayne, 26, fueled romance rumors during their latest outing. The singers got cozy with each other while enjoying some fun under the sun on Miami Beach, FL and looked as happy as could be. At one point, they both had their arms around each other while standing on the sand, and De’Wayne even sweetly showed more affection by kissing Willow’s cheek.

Willow Smith, De'Wayne
Willow Smith and De’Wayne showing off PDA on the beach. (MEGA)

During the beach visit, Willow wore a black and white sports bra and maroon and white tie-dye sweatpants and black boots while De’Wayne went shirtless while wearing black pants with white stars all over them. The latter also rocked sunglasses that went great with his look as the two of them also engaged in a conversation that brought on some smiles.

Willow Smith, De'Wayne
Willow Smith and De’Wayne looking happy around each other. (MEGA)

In addition to showing off PDA and talking, Willow was seen being tested for what appeared to be COVID with a cotton swab as she sat in a lounge chair, TMZ reported. A woman with gloves was kneeling down next to her and putting the swab in her mouth as De’Wayne looked on.

It’s unclear if Willow and De’Wayne are dating or not, but the two have been touring with each other across the U.S., so it seems like the perfect opportunity to get to know each other. The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has also been romantically linked to Tyler Cole and has said in the past that she’s polyamorous, so it’s definitely possible she’s enjoying a connection with both men.

When Willow’s not spending time relaxing with friends, she’s working hard in her music career and her talk show, Red Table Talk, which she appears on with her mom. The ladies often discuss personal topics on the show and in Apr., Willow made headlines when she admitted she has “the least sex” out of all her friends. “In my friend group I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends,” she said while explaining the reasons being polyamorous isn’t “just centered around sex” for her.

“With polyamory I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do,” she added.