See Pic

Machine Gun Kelly Is Joined By Daughter Casie, 12, At ‘The Last Son’ Premiere — Photo

Machine Gun Kelly
Aurora Rose/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Machine Gun Kelly, Cassie Baker 'The Last Son' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2021
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds, in Louisville, Ky 2021 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 3, Louisville, United States - 25 Sep 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly head to a Met Gala after party, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie smiled side-by-side for photos at the NYC premiere of his new Western film, ‘The Last Son.’

The Last Son premiere in New York City on Thursday, December 2 was a family affair for Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper, 31, brought along his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker to the red carpet event at IPIC Theaters Fulton Market to celebrate the launch of his new film, which also stars Heather Graham, Sam WorthingtonJames Landry Hébert, and more. MGK and his daughter, whom he welcomed in 2009 with ex Emma Cannon, looked so happy together as they posed side-by-side for cute photos on the red carpet.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie at ‘The Last Son’ premiere in New York City on December 2, 2021 (Photo: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock)

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a white suit, matching turtleneck, and white loafers to the event. He added to his look with a pair of square-shaped white sunglasses, as well as earrings and a bunch of jewelry on his hands and around his neck. Casie, meanwhile, looked so adorable in a black leather coat that covered a crewneck white shirt. The soon-to-be teenager also wore black leggings and matching boots, while she kept her curly, dark hair done up in a ponytail.

This is now the second Hollywood event in less than two weeks that Casie attended with her famous dad. On November 21, MGK brought his daughter as his plus one to the 2021 American Music Awards. The father-daughter duo were snapped posing on the red carpet together, before MGK took home the Favorite Rock Artist award at the show. His girlfriend Megan Fox, 35, wasn’t at the event, but just a few days later, the A-list couple took Casie and Megan’s three sons on a trip to Greece.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hit the Road for his Tour After Sold Out NYC Show, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan FoxMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the VMAs and fight with Conor McGregor

Fans forget at times that MGK is indeed a dad. In April 2017, he spoke to Rolling Stone about how fatherhood has affected him. “It didn’t change me until she learned to Google,” he said. “I don’t care what anyone else thinks, but I do care what she sees. So I cleaned up my act a little bit. And I’m speaking to a broader audience now. Not everyone grew up stoked on watching Mötley Crüe doing lines off the bar.”