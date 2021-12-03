Amanda Stanton Engaged: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Set To Marry BF After Less Than 1 Year Dating

After a lot of relationship ups and downs, Amanda Stanton has found her happily ever after! ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘BIP’ vet announced her engagement to Michael Fogel on Dec. 2.

Amanda Stanton is engaged! The mom of two took to Instagram on Dec. 2. to announce that she is going to marry her boyfriend, Michael Fogel. She posted a photo of herself and Michael hugging in front o the Christmas tree, with her new engagement ring on display. “YES!!!” she captioned the photo, along with a diamond ring emoji. In the pic, Amanda looks blissfully happy as she stares into her man’s eyes.

It’s no secret that it’s been a rough (and very public) road for Amanda to get to this point. The reality star shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. She appeared on The Bachelor in 2016, where she dated Ben Higgins and made it to the final three. After her stint on The Bachelor, she went on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016. There, she met Josh Murray and they got engaged. Unfortunately, the relationship was short-lived, and they split after less than six months in Dec. 2016.

Amanda didn’t give up, though, and in 2017, she gave Bachelor in Paradise another try. She left the show with Robby Hayes and they dated for a short time afterward. Months later, the two had a very public feud on social media as they publicly dealt with the aftermath of their messy split. In 2018, Amanda started dating Bobby Jacobs, and they were together for about a year before he “blindsided” her by ending the relationship.

In Feb. 2021, Amanda went public with her relationship with Michael, who she had been friends with for years before things turned romantic. By August, Amanda publicly admitted that she was ready for Michael to propose, and now, she wish has been granted!

After announcing her engagement, Amanda was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow Bachelor Nation alum. “Omggg congrats, Amanda!!!!” Jade Roper wrote, while Ashley Iaconetti gushed, “Holy s***!!!!! Ahhh congratulations!!! So happy for you two!!!!” Congratulations to the happy couple!